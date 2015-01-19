PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 19

Jan 19 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

One of Asia's richest men is in talks to buy O2, Britain's second-largest mobile phone operator, for as much as 9 billion pounds ($13.63 billion). City sources said Telefonica SA , which bought O2 a decade ago, was in early stage discussions with Three's owner, Hutchison Whampoa, controlled by the Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing. (thetim.es/1ISmhoR)

Mclaren is looking to raise 300 million pounds from new investors, with two-thirds of the cash earmarked for an overhaul of the shareholder structure. Ron Dennis said about 200 million pounds would be returned to McLaren Technology's existing investors. (thetim.es/1yzR3jm)

The Guardian

Bentham Europe, the Australian litigation funder coordinating shareholders legal action against Tesco is promising to launch more mass claims against large firms in the UK. (bit.ly/1Ggit2X)

This Tuesday, a judge in New Orleans will begin his final reckoning for one of the worst environmental disasters in U.S. history. Judge Carl Barbier has presided over the case and will start assessing the final fine BP, the oil company held most responsible for the disaster, will pay. (bit.ly/1sSCFSg)

The Telegraph

The chairman of Lloyds Banking Group Plc of London, the oldest and best-known name in the insurance world wants to develop hubs or "mini Lloyd's" in emerging markets around the world to provide new opportunities to expand the business and reduce the risk of being stuck at the crossroads with the other players in the London market. (bit.ly/1yxnk9f)

Infrastructure investment group John Laing is expected to announce that it plans to return to the public markets in a flotation that could see it valued at up to 1 billion pounds. (bit.ly/1CmByds)

Sky News

The Treasury has resumed selling taxpayers' stake in Lloyds Banking Group as George Osborne eyes a 3 billion pounds windfall ahead of May's general election. The sell-off is being structured through a mechanism known as a trading plan, which will enable UK Financial Investments to offload small clusters of shares during a six-month period. (bit.ly/1yx6bwq)

Britain and the U.S. will stage cyber "war games" together to boost both countries' resistance to cyberattacks. During talks in Washington David Cameron and President Barack Obama also agreed to set up of a joint "cyber cell" to defeat cyberattacks, the White House said in a statement. (bit.ly/1zqfAJc)

The Independent

Conservative MPs will launch a campaign to force Tony Blair to reveal how much he earns and continue to declare who pays him for the rest of his life. His most controversial source of wealth is from the commissions he accepts in countries with questionable civil rights records. (ind.pn/1BQnNpN)

Thousands of rail passengers hoping to travel between London St Pancras, Paris and Brussels face a second night stranded in the wrong country. Just as Eurotunnel and Eurostar trains were starting up again after yesterday's fire in the Channel Tunnel, the link was closed again for two hours on Sunday morning because of an unrelated power issue. (ind.pn/1ye5p8x)