PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 19

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

OLD MUTUAL PUTS CITY BOARDS ON NOTICE OVER TESCO-STYLE ‘REWARDS FOR FAILURE’

In a defiant move inspired by perceived "rewards for failure" at Tesco Plc, Old Mutual Global Investors threatened to vote against any company that has failed to shorten service contracts for main board directors to under a year by next March. (thetim.es/1LeSg3K)

The Guardian

UK ADMITS UNLAWFULLY MONITORING LEGALLY PRIVILEGED COMMUNICATIONS

The regime under which UK intelligence agencies, including MI5 and MI6, have been monitoring conversations between lawyers and their clients for the past five years is unlawful, the British government has admitted. (bit.ly/1ASzex6)

UK EMPLOYMENT RATE HITS HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE RECORDS BEGAN

David Cameron has hailed news that Britain's employment rate is at the joint highest level since records began in 1971 as evidence that the economy is strengthening. (bit.ly/1AkGBf0)

The Telegraph

MONSOON BOSS JOHN BROWETT QUITS

John Browett, who left Apple after just six months in charge of its retail operations, has suddenly quit his position as chief executive of fashion chain Monsoon Accessorize. (bit.ly/17VL0M9)

PUTIN WILL TARGET THE BALTIC NEXT, DEFENCE SECRETARY WARNS

There is a "real and present danger" that Vladimir Putin will launch a campaign of undercover attacks to destabilise the Baltic states on Nato's eastern flank, the Defence Secretary has warned. (bit.ly/1LeNPpC)

Sky News

LLOYDS AND RBS FACE REPEAT OF CASH BONUS CAP

Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland have been in discussions with UK Financial Investments , the agency which manages taxpayers' stakes in the two lenders, about their pay structures for 2014. (bit.ly/1ET0SZK)

ECB EXTENDS FUNDING FOR GREEK BANKS - REPORTS

The European Central Bank has decided to increase its emergency funding to Greek commercial banks, it has been reported. (bit.ly/1A7poab)

The Independent

GREEK BAILOUT: GREECE TO ASK EUROZONE FOR EXTENSION OF LOAN DEAL BUT STAND FIRM AGAINST AUSTERITY MEASURES

The Greek government has confirmed it is to ask the Eurozone for a six-month extension of its European loan agreement today. (ind.pn/1AHAzZa)