PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 24

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

APPLE TO INVEST 1.7 BILLION EUROS IN GREEN EUROPEAN DATA CENTRES

Apple Inc is to spend 1.7 billion euros ($1.93 billion) opening data centres in Ireland and Denmark in its largest ever investment in Europe. The centres will support Siri, Apple's artificially intelligent personal assistant, as well as its App and iTunes stores, its maps and iMessage applications, the company said. (thetim.es/1Bg7VPd)

SNOOPING TRADERS ‘FORCED’ HSBC CHIEF TO OPEN OFFSHORE ACCOUNT

HSBC Holdings Plc chief executive has said it was the ability of traders at the bank who were routinely able to spy on the bank accounts of fellow employees that forced him to set up a secret offshore stash for his bonuses from the lender. (thetim.es/1DfCCBG)

The Guardian

MP MALCOLM RIFKIND CLINGS ON TO CHAIRMANSHIP OF INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE

Malcolm Rifkind was clinging on to chairmanship of parliament's intelligence and security committee (ISC) on Monday, despite being suspended from the party whip. David Cameron said the allegations of cash for access made against Rifkind were very serious, but added it was a matter for the ISC to decide if he could continue as its chair. (bit.ly/1LwAabX)

HSBC SCANDAL: GEORGE OSBORNE SIGNALS NEW TAX EVASION MEASURES

New financial and civil penalties for bankers and accountants who aid and abet tax evasion and aggressive tax avoidance are expected to be included in the budget next month in the wake of the HSBC tax avoidance scandal. Information about the planned fines emerged as George Osborne made his first detailed parliamentary response to the HSBC affair. (bit.ly/1FQE0hp)

The Telegraph

EU LAUNCHES FULL INVESTIGATION INTO GE‘S 9 BILLION POUNDS BID FOR ALSTOM

EU regulators have launched a full investigation into General Electric Co's 12.4 billion euros bid for Alstom power equipment business. The European Commission is concerned the deal will leave Siemens as the only remaining competitor to GE in Europe in the market for heavy-duty gas turbines used in gas-fired power plants. (bit.ly/1Flfgdw)

HUNTERS TO LIST ON STOCK MARKET, APPOINTS EX-COUNTRYWIDE BOSS AS CEO

Hunters, the UK's sixth-largest estate agent, has appointed former Countrywide chief executive Harry Hill as its new boss to lead it through a stock market flotation. The group will raise up to 2.5 million pounds privately prior to listing on London's Aim index, in a move that will see investors, including staff and partners, invited to buy shares. (bit.ly/1a7ES4m)

Sky News

TESCO EXEC LEAVES WEEKS AFTER SUSPENSION ENDS

Sean McCurley, a senior buying executive in the Tesco Plc convenience operations, left the company in recent days. His departure comes amid a huge redundancy programme at the retailer's head office, with new chief executive Dave Lewis committed to slashing the company's cost-base by hundreds of millions of pounds. (bit.ly/17rIP2a)

MINIMUM PAY RECOMMENDED TO RISE TO 6.70 POUNDS AN HOUR

Business Secretary Vince Cable said the Government would decide whether to adopt the Low Pay Commission's (LPC) recommendation and make an announcement later. The commission suggested that adults should be paid a minimum of 6.70 pounds per hour, those aged 18 to 20 5.30 pounds an hour, those aged 16 to 17 3.87 pounds an hour and those on apprenticeships 2.80 pounds an hour. (bit.ly/1BgzuIa)

The Independent

HEATHROW MUST EXPAND TO COMPETE WITH INTERNATIONAL RIVALS, SAYS AIRPORT BOSS

Heathrow must be expanded to prevent Britain falling behind its international rivals, its chief executive has warned. Following the London airport's busiest ever year, John Holland-Kaye said cross-party support was needed for Howard Davies' Airports Commission, which is expected to publish its final report after the General Election. (ind.pn/1A0Poiv)

TREASURY MAKES 500 MILLION POUNDS SELLING LLOYDS SHARES AS IT REDUCES ITS STAKE IN THE BANK

The Treasury has raised around 500 million pounds by selling shares in Lloyds Banking Group. The move marks a further reduction in its stake in the bank it bailed out in 2008. The latest trade takes its holding down to 23.9 percent and the total amount raised from the process to just under 8 billion pounds. (ind.pn/1DN87nQ)