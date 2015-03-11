PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 11

March 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

PRUDENTIAL CONFIRMS DEPARTURE OF TIDJANE THIAM

Tidjane Thiam is stepping down as the chief executive officer of Prudential Plc to take the helm at Credit Suisse Group AG. Thiam, who has run the insurer since 2009, will replace Brady Dougan as chief executive at the Swiss bank. (thetim.es/1AfLCT0)

SORIOT EARNS £3.5M IN 2014 AFTER SEEING OFF PFIZER

Repelling a hostile takeover offer from Pfizer Inc proved a lucrative outcome for AstraZeneca Plc's chief executive who was rewarded for his efforts with an above-target pay package. Pascal Soriot earned 3.5 million pounds ($5.28 million) for 2014, an increase on his pay of 3.3 million pounds ($4.97 million) for the previous year.(thetim.es/1AfNICg)

The Guardian

EURO SLIDES TO 12-YEAR LOW AGAINST DOLLAR ON FEARS OF RENEWED GREEK DEBT CRISIS

Amid fears of a rekindling of Greece's debt crisis, the pound climbed above 1.40 euros for the first time since the onset of the global financial crisis in 2007. Against the dollar, the single currency was at its lowest level for 12 years.(bit.ly/1AfOeAa)

RYANAIR TO BECOME FIRST AIRLINE TO FLY TO SPAIN‘S GHOST AIRPORT

Ryanair Holdings Plc is set to become the first airline to operate scheduled flights from the Spanish "ghost airport" of Castellón. The Irish carrier will announce plans on Wednesday to fly from the airport, which cost 150 million euros ($160.61 million) to build but stood empty for almost four years.(bit.ly/1AfOJKu)

The Telegraph

MARK CARNEY: BANK OF ENGLAND WOULD BE ‘FOOLISH’ TO FIGHT CURRENT LOW INFLATION

Bank of England policymakers would be "extremely foolish" if they took the unnecessary step of trying to fight the current period of low inflation by pumping more stimulus into the economy, Bank Governor Mark Carney has said.(bit.ly/1E9Fnos)

BREAKING UP THE BANKS COULD STOP PUBLIC GETTING POOR DEAL, SAY MPS

Breaking up Britain's Big Four banks could stop the public getting a "poor deal" by boosting competition in the sector, MPs have said. In a report released on Tuesday night, the Treasury select committee stated that the lack of "genuine choice" in banking for customers and small businesses may be addressed through "structural reform of the sector."(bit.ly/1xbfH5K)

Sky News

1 BLN POUND PRINTER FALLS LIKE DOMINO TO JAPAN BID

Domino Printing Sciences Plc, a FTSE-250 printing technology company, will be the latest British corporate name to fall prey to a foreign rival when it unveils a takeover deal worth close to 1 billion pounds ($1.51 billion).(bit.ly/1AfUoQX)

OUSTED FCA CHIEF MCMILLAN JOINS PAYDAY LENDER

Zitah McMillan, who stepped down as the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) communications and international director in December, has joined DFC Global Corp, whose array of financial services operations include the Money Shop, a prominent UK lender.(bit.ly/1B1llrA)

The Independent

BITCOIN IS BEING USED BY AFRICAN MIGRANT WORKERS TO SEND MONEY HOME

Migrant African workers are increasingly turning to bitcoin to send money home. BitPesa, a service that allows bitcoins to be transferred to Kenya and Ghana for a flat fee of 3 percent, said its user base is growing by 60 percent month-on-month.(ind.pn/1AfVGvg)

CONSUMERS FACE RIP-OFF SCAMS AFTER PENSION REFORMS, MPS WARN

Senior MPs are warning that consumers will face rip-off scams when the new pension freedoms come into force next month.(ind.pn/1AfWrEt)