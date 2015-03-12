PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 12

March 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

EURO FALL SENDS A SHUDDER THROUGH BRITAIN‘S FACTORIES

Output from Britain's factories unexpectedly faltered in January, according to official new figures today, amid growing concern that the plunging euro is beginning to hamper UK exports.(thetim.es/1FOiG9c)

DOMINO UNDER JAPANESE OWNERSHIP IN 1 BILLION POUNDS DEAL

Domino Printing Sciences Plc, which makes printers for date coding and product marking with healthcare, food and beverage brands, has agreed to be bought out by Japanese giant Brother Industries Ltd in a deal worth more than 1 billion pounds ($1.49 billion).(thetim.es/1FOjxqs)

The Guardian

E.ON REPORTS RECORD GROUP LOSSES AS PREPARES TO HIVE OFF FOSSIL FUEL BUSINESS

E.ON SE, the German power group and one of the UK's "big six" energy suppliers, has reported record annual losses as it prepares to unveil details of how it will hive off its troubled fossil fuel business.(bit.ly/1FOlvqZ)

WALL STREET BONUSES INCREASE 2 PCT AS INDUSTRY ADDS JOBS

New York's state comptroller says the average bonus paid to securities industry employees in New York City grew 2 percent last year to nearly $173,000, largest average Wall Street bonus since the 2008 financial crisis.(bit.ly/1FOmFm8)

The Telegraph

FEDERAL RESERVE REJECTS SANTANDER AND DEUTSCHE BANK CAPITAL PLANS

The Federal Reserve rejected the capital plans of the US operations of Spanish bank Banco Santander SA and Germany's Deutsche Bank AG, saying it saw serious problems in the planning processes of both.(bit.ly/1Gtn7pV)

VODAFONE TARGETS NOVEMBER LAUNCH FOR INTERNET PAY-TV SERVICE

Vodafone Group Plc is retuning its UK operation for its entry into the broadband and pay-TV markets by opening new offices, attempting to poach expert staff from rivals and forging relationships with technology suppliers. The operator is quietly investing in two premises where its new venture will be based, according to multiple industry sources.(bit.ly/1HFs5RF)

Sky News

SHAWBROOK JOINS START-UP BANKS’ RACE TO FLOAT

Shawbrook Bank Ltd IPO-SHAW.L, a challenger bank chaired by the former head of Royal Bank of Scotland will announce plans for a flotation on Thursday that the City believes could value it at almost 1 billion pounds ($1.49 billion).(bit.ly/1Ecif8M)

GREECE THREATENS GERMAN ASSET SEIZURE OVER WAR

Greek Justice Minister Nikos Paraskevopoulos has announced it may seize German state-owned property to compensate victims of a Nazi massacre more than 70 years ago.(bit.ly/1EB3crW)

The Independent

US INVESTOR SPLASHES OUT 600 MLN POUNDS ON LUXURY STUDENT ACCOMMODATION

A US investor, Greystar Real Estate Partners, has splashed out 600 million pounds ($895.80 million) on a luxury student accommodation portfolio in London where rents are as much as 474 pounds ($708) per week. The purchase includes properties in King's Cross, Spitalfields and Notting Hill.(ind.pn/1EB3H5v)