PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 13

March 13

The Times

SPAIN‘S SABADELL MAKES 1.7 BLN POUND PLAY FOR TSB

TSB Banking Group Plc has confirmed it has received a takeover offer from Spanish bank Banco de Sabadell SA , valuing the challenger bank at 1.7 billion pounds($2.53 billion). (thetim.es/1Baw6aY)

GREEN SELLS LOSS-MAKING BHS FOR ‘NOMINAL SUM’

Sir Philip Green has sold off BHS to a group of investors, ending a long-running attempt to dispose of the loss-making business. The high street department store has been bought by Retail Acquisitions Limited, a company set up to purchase BHS in November last year. Neither party has confirmed the fee paid but it is reported to have been nominal, perhaps as low as 1 pound. (thetim.es/1EEhFTY)

The Guardian

JOHN LEWIS CUTS STAFF BONUS TO 12-YEAR LOW AFTER WAITROSE PROFITS TUMBLE

John Lewis Partnership Plc employees will receive their lowest bonus for 12 years after the partnership cut the annual payout for its 93,800 staff to 11 percent of salary. (bit.ly/1EEiv32)

GERMANY-GREECE ROW HEATS UP AS SCHÄUBLE DENIES INSULTING VAROUFAKIS

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble has described as "nonsense" accusations that he insulted his Greek counterpart Yanis Varoufakis with comments that he was "foolishly naive". (bit.ly/1EEiSLe)

The Telegraph

BRITAIN‘S PLAN TO JOIN CHINA‘S ‘WORLD BANK’ ANGERS WASHINGTON

Britain has announced plans to become the first major Western country to join a Chinese-led development bank, drawing a concerned response from the United States. The $50 billion Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has been feted by Beijing as a way of financing regional development, and is seen as a potential rival to U.S.-based institutions such as the World Bank. (bit.ly/1GxwViT)

APPLE‘S TIM COOK ‘OFFERED HIS LIVER TO DYING STEVE JOBS’

Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook offered to give Steve Jobs part of his liver while the company's co-founder lay dying in bed waiting for a transplant, according to a new book. (bit.ly/1CanJSh)

Sky News

EX-THOMAS COOK BOSS SNUBS NEW OWNER‘S BHS JOB

The former chief executive of Thomas Cook has turned down the chance to take the helm of high street chain BHS following a deal which removed the chain from the ownership of one of Britain's richest tycoons. (bit.ly/1EElrg6)

The Independent

PASSPORTS FOR CASH: THE COUNTRIES SELLING CITIZENSHIP TO TAX HAVENS

Citizenship has been turned into a commodity by countries including Cyprus, Grenada, Antigua, Malta and St. Kitts in the Caribbean, which is now the most popular place in the world to buy a passport - for as little as $250,000. (ind.pn/1EEmdd8)