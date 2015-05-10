PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 11

May 11 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

FRONTRUNNER DAN JARVIS QUITS RACE FOR LABOUR LEADERSHIP

Dan Jarvis, the former paratrooper tipped to replace Ed Miliband, today rules himself out of the race and launches a devastating critique of the former Labour leader.(thetim.es/1zR4fD0)

The Guardian

IAIN DUNCAN SMITH BACK IN CABINET TO OVERSEE 12 BLN POUNDS IN WELFARE CUTS

Iain Duncan Smith is to press ahead with his controversial welfare reforms after David Cameron confirmed that the former Conservative leader would remain in the cabinet as the work and pensions secretary.(bit.ly/1zR4wWI)

GEORGE GALLOWAY TO MOUNT LEGAL CHALLENGE OVER ELECTION DEFEAT

George Galloway has said that he has begun legal proceedings to overturn the election result in Bradford West, after he lost by more than 11,000 votes to the Labour candidate, Naz Shah.(bit.ly/1zR4Kgk)

The Telegraph

DAVID CAMERON: I‘VE ALREADY STARTED EU NEGOTIATIONS

David Cameron has already begun negotiations with his European counterparts over Britain's membership of the EU, it emerged last night as sources indicated that an in-out referendum could take place as early as next year.(bit.ly/1zR4RZe)

HSBC TO LEND 8 BLN POUNDS TO UK‘S SMALL BUSINESSES

HSBC, the UK's largest bank, is setting aside 8 billion pounds to increase its loan offerings to small and medium-sized businesses across the UK.(bit.ly/1zR53Ic)

Sky News

MICHAEL GOVE TO BECOME NEW JUSTICE SECRETARY

Michael Gove has been brought back to a frontline Cabinet role to oversee Conservative plans to scrap the Human Rights Act.(bit.ly/1zR5tOI)

MANDELSON LASHES OUT AT MILIBAND ‘EXPERIMENT’

New Labour architect Lord Mandelson has said Ed Miliband's selection as Labour leader was the result of "trade union abuse" and his election campaign had badly damaged the party.(bit.ly/1zR5L8c)

The Independent

TESCO AXES PWC AS AUDITOR AFTER ACCOUNTING SCANDAL

Tesco has dumped its auditors of 32 years, PwC, in the wake of the 263 million pounds accounting scandal that hit the supermarket last year.(ind.pn/1cniEvO)

MPS SET TO FIGHT THREAT TO AXE BIS DEPARTMENT

A powerful committee of MPs is set to grill ministers over whether the new government is developing plans to abolish the Business, Innovation and Skills (BIS) department.(ind.pn/1cnj6KG) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)