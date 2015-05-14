PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 14

May 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

LABOUR ABANDONS LEADER‘S SELECTION UNTIL AUTUMN AS OLD GUARD JOIN RACE

Labour will select its new leader in September after the party abandoned attempts to hold a speedy contest. Andy Burnham, the shadow health secretary, became the third candidate to enter the race to succeed Ed Miliband, with Yvette Cooper expected to declare her candidacy today. (thetim.es/1QKzMLk)

SPIES MAY FACE CUTS TO SAVE TROOPS

Prime Minister David Cameron launched a review of defence and security yesterday amid warnings that Britain's spy agencies may face cuts to fund Tory pledges to protect the armed forces. (thetim.es/1QKAmIV)

The Guardian

PRINCE CHARLES‘S ‘BLACK SPIDER MEMOS’ SHOW LOBBYING AT HIGHEST POLITICAL LEVEL

A cache of secret memos between Prince Charles and senior government ministers has been released after a 10-year legal battle, offering the clearest picture yet of the breadth and depth of the heir to the throne's lobbying at the highest level of politics. (bit.ly/1cyalO2)

THOMAS COOK SHOULD ‘HANG ITS HEAD IN SHAME’ OVER DEATHS OF CHILDREN IN CORFU

Thomas Cook Group Plc should "hang its head in shame" over the deaths of two children through carbon monoxide poisoning while on holiday in Corfu, their parents' lawyer said after an inquest jury concluded they died unlawfully. (bit.ly/1bPsrdC)

The Telegraph

BRITAIN COULD LOSE POWER TO DEPORT THOUSANDS OF ASYLUM SEEKERS AS EU LASHES OUT AT THERESA MAY

Britain could be prevented from deporting thousands of asylum seekers as European leaders rebuked Britain's stance over the Mediterranean migration crisis. Theresa May was accused by Federica Mogherini of disregarding the Geneva Convention after the Home Secretary insisted that migrants be sent home if they reach Europe. (bit.ly/1EFWtYo)

SNP MP PRETENDS TO BE PRIME MINISTER

An SNP MP has been photographed pretending to be the prime minister on a tour of the House of Commons. A photograph of Roger Mullin grinning as he leant at the Dispatch Box used by David Cameron during Prime Minister's Questions was posted by a colleague on Twitter. (bit.ly/1bQKAaT)

Sky News

CRUISE SHIP PASSENGERS SUE OVER VOMITING BUG

The eight-day voyage by Fred Olsen's Balmoral liner from Southampton to the Norwegian fjords began on May 3. But it was forced to return to port a day early after a number of passengers were affected by a gastroenteritis-type illness, with symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramp and fever. (bit.ly/1ICcZyC)

REPORT OF UK GIRLS ESCAPING IS INVESTIGATED

The Foreign Office says it is "looking into" reports that three British schoolgirls are on the run after escaping from Islamic State in Iraq. It comes as the Home Secretary declined to say whether the girls would be allowed back into the United Kingdom. (bit.ly/1PHuAph)

The Independent

JOHN WHITTINGDALE‘S APPOINTMENT AS CULTURE SECRETARY DISMAYS GAMBLING ADDICTION CHARITIES

Betting addiction charities have reacted with dismay to the appointment of the "pro-gambling" John Whittingdale as David Cameron's new culture secretary. (ind.pn/1JeUYa7)

SADIQ KHAN ANNOUNCES BID TO BECOME LONDON MAYOR

Sadiq Khan, the Labour MP for Tooting, has launched his campaign to be the party's candidate for the mayor of London in 2016. (ind.pn/1L2190m)