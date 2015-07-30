PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 30

July 30 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

BANKS ‘FAIL TO LEARN’ FROM RIGGING SCANDAL

Despite billions of pounds in fines, several years of investigations and a slew of criminal prosecutions, many banks have yet to take on board the lesson of the market-rigging scandals, the Financial Conduct Authority has found. (thetim.es/1DaaT9n)

NEW BRIBERY CLAIMS CAST PALL ON GSK RESULTS

GlaxoSmithKline Plc has confirmed it is looking into claims raised in a letter by a whistleblower that it had paid hundreds and even thousands of euros to doctors in Romania to prescribe drugs, such as Avodart, a prostate treatment. (thetim.es/1DadujD)

The Guardian

MARKS & SPENCER TRIGGERS LOCAL ANGER AFTER CONFIRMING STORE CLOSURES

Marks & Spencer has sparked uproar in local communities by confirming it will close nine shops across the UK, putting hundreds of jobs at risk. On Wednesday, the retailer said 430 workers would be affected, but that they would be offered jobs at nearby M&S stores. (bit.ly/1DaeLY4)

FIRMS IN UK WILL HAVE TO REVEAL EFFORTS TO STOP SUPPLY CHAIN SLAVERY AND TRAFFICKING

From October, all companies doing business in the UK with a turnover of 36 million pounds ($56.12 million) or more will have to deliver an annual slavery and human trafficking statement covering their manufacturers, farmers and wholesalers elsewhere in the world. (bit.ly/1Daiy7E)

The Telegraph

Uber faces legal action in UK over drivers’ working rights

Uber Technologies Inc, the controversial minicab-hailing app, is facing legal action in the UK over allegations that it mistreats its drivers. GMB, the trade union with more than 700,000 members, claims Uber is not honouring the basic workers' rights of its drivers by failing to ensure that they are paid minimum wage or receive the minimum amount of paid holiday. (bit.ly/1DafmsD)

BOSSES WARN GOVERNMENT‘S ECONOMIC PLAN HINGES ON HEATHROW RUNWAY

Next Plc boss Lord Wolfson, WPP Plc chief Sir Martin Sorrell, and George Weston, the boss of Primark-owner Associated British Foods, have warned the prime minister that the credibility of his government's long-term economic plan is at risk if he does not allow a third runway at Heathrow. (bit.ly/1DagNHM)

Sky News

LORD COE‘S AGENCY CHIMES WITH PROVIDENCE BID

Sky News can reveal that Chime Communications has received a joint bid approach from Providence Equity, one of the world's biggest buyout firms, and WPP Group, Chime's FTSE-100 rival. (bit.ly/1D9rH0l)

The Independent

UK is now one of the top three countries for international investors

The UK is the third most popular destination for international investors' cash, up from fourth last year and risen from the modest rank of eighth in 2013, according to a report published by the World Economic Forum. (ind.pn/1Dai2Xa)