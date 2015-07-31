PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 31

July 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

RBS SHARE SELL-OFF IS GIVEN THE GREEN LIGHT

The government is set to launch its first sale of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc shares since the lender's 46 billion pound ($71.73 billion) taxpayer-funded rescue nearly seven years ago, marking the beginning of the bank's return to private ownership. (thetim.es/1DdcgEl)

MPs QUESTION HEDGE FUND TIES OF BANK‘S NEW RATESETTER

The newest member of the Bank of England's rate-setting committee, Gertjan Vlieghe, will face tough questions from the Treasury select committee after it emerged that he has retained a financial link to a hedge fund, raising concerns over a potential conflict of interest. (thetim.es/1DdcImb)

The Guardian

SANTANDER‘S UK SPIN-OFF DELAYED

The spin-off of Spanish bank Santander's UK arm has been pushed back for a number of years, the chief executive officer of the British operation has revealed. Nathan Bostock said on Thursday he did not expect the flotation of the business, first mooted five years ago, to take place "for the next couple of years". (bit.ly/1Ddd0ta)

IMF WILL REFUSE TO JOIN GREEK BAILOUT UNTIL DEBT RELIEF DEMANDS ARE MET

The International Monetary Fund will refuse to participate in a new bailout for Greece until there is an "explicit and concrete agreement" on debt relief from the country's eurozone creditors, an IMF official has confirmed. (bit.ly/1DddlMs)

The Telegraph

FORMER RABOBANK TRADER BANNED FROM WORKING IN THE CITY OVER LIBOR FRAUD

A Libor-manipulating trader from Dutch institution Rabobank has been banned from working in the UK's financial services industry by the Financial Conduct Authority. (bit.ly/1Ddgvj9)

DEUTSCHE BANK MUST DO BETTER, NEW CHIEF JOHN CRYAN TELLS STAFF

Deutsche Bank's profits are "not nearly good enough", the German firm's new chief executive told staff as he unveiled his first set of financial results. New boss John Cryan criticised costs, litigation and fines, and operating inefficiencies at the lender on Thursday. (bit.ly/1DdgJqA)

Sky News

IOD CHIEF CALLS FOR EARLY EU REFERENDUM

Simon Walker, the head of one of Britain's Institute of Directors (IoD), will urge David Cameron on Friday to hold the referendum on the UK's European Union (EU) membership next year and avoid an "inappropriate" delay. (bit.ly/1Dd9miR)

FOOD GROUP BRAKES COOKS UP 2.5 BLN STG FLOAT PLAN

Brakes Group, the UK's biggest food distributor, has begun preparing for a stock market listing in London that could see it valued at up to 2.5 billion pounds ($3.90 billion). (bit.ly/1Ddmjcx)

The Independent

ALEXIS TSIPRAS TRIES TO CALM HIS INCREASINGLY FRACTURED SYRIZA PARTY WITH INTERNAL VOTE ON BAILOUT PLANS

Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has made a last-minute bid to secure unity in his increasingly fractured Syriza party, with the offer of an internal referendum this Sunday. (ind.pn/1Ddm2Gp)

TESCO SCRAPS ‘UNEXPECTED ITEM IN THE BAGGING AREA’ AS SELF-CHECKOUTS SWITCH TO LESS ‘FRUSTRATING’ AUDIO

Tesco Plc is to replace the audio on its self checkout machines with one that is "friendlier, more helpful and less talkative". It will also scrap the infamous alert "unexpected item in the bagging area" that was introduced with the self-checkout machines in 2003. (ind.pn/1DdlOPD)