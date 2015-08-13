PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 13

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

G4S Plc, the world's largest security company and stalwart of the FTSE 100, said that pre-tax profits had come in 10 million pounds ($15.61 million) lower after a red ink pot of restructuring costs and writedowns in the second full year under the charge of Ashley Almanza, its chief executive. (thetim.es/1TvhYDw)

Balfour Beatty Plc, Britain's biggest construction company, has plunged to a 150 million pounds half-year loss, but suggestions from its chief executive that the worst of its problems are behind it sent shares in the group to a 15-month high. (thetim.es/1TvhDAy)

The Guardian

Zoopla Property Group Plc founder Alex Chesterman on Wednesday lined up an 11 million pounds share sale windfall together with a long-term bonus deal worth up to 20 million pounds over four years after committing his future to the property website group. (bit.ly/1TvduNb)

Three Hungarian traders and two investment firms have been ordered to pay 7.5 million pounds after manipulating the share prices of 186 companies in London. The high court made the ruling in a case brought by the Financial Conduct Authority. (bit.ly/1Tvea53)

The Telegraph

Office for National Statistics says the second successive rise in UK unemployment suggests Britain's spectacular jobs growth could be 'levelling off'. Rising unemployment and a slowdown in UK pay growth weighed on the pound on Wednesday as concerns about the labour market and slower growth in China pushed back expectations of an interest rate rise well into next year. (bit.ly/1L6b9Gs)

Interserve Plc is preparing for a major blow to its earnings, as the new national minimum wage announced in the budget is expected to wipe 10 million pounds to 15 million pounds from company profits next year. Adrian Ringrose, chief executive, said the changes would have an "initial adverse impact on margins" in the support services business. (bit.ly/1Kij2Wi)

Sky News

The restaurant empire founded by Sir Terence Conran, D&D Restaurants, is lining up bankers for a stock market flotation. LDC, the private equity group which bought a controlling stake in D&D Restaurants in 2013, is lining up Zeus Capital, the investment bank, to oversee a bumper flotation. (bit.ly/1TvcyZc)

After selling the Financial Times, Pearson Plc announces the sale of the Economist for 469 million pounds, as it looks to focus on education. Pearson has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in the Economist magazine to Italian investment vehicle Exor, which manages the interests of the Agnelli family. (bit.ly/1TvcyIB)

($1 = 0.6407 pounds)