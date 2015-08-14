PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Royal Bank of Scotland is to halve unauthorised overdraft fees for thousands of commercial customers as it attempts to clean up its reputation after accusations that it destroyed viable businesses. (thetim.es/1UG88Bc)

Glencore has slashed the value of its newly acquired oil business in Chad and cut its spending plans as a result of depleted commodities prices. The mining and commodities group has seen its shares hammered by the devaluation of the yuan and concerns over the Chinese economy. (thetim.es/1UG85Fy)

The Guardian

Asda has caved in to pressure from dairy farmers and raised the price it pays its milk supplier, as figures show that sales of fresh milk in Britain are on course to hit their lowest level by value in eight years. Asda will commit to paying 28p per litre for 100 percent of its liquid milk volume throughout its entire range. (bit.ly/1UG77Jo)

Profits at npower have tumbled 60 percent as it struggles with billing problems which have sent customer complaints soaring. Npower, which is owned by the German utility RWE , revealed on Thursday that it had lost more than 300,000 customers over the past year, with many remaining customers using less energy. (bit.ly/1UG7iEx)

The Telegraph

Nomad Foods, the acquisition vehicle set up by entrepreneurs Martin E. Franklin and Noam Gottesman to target acquisitions in the food industry, is to buy the European operations of Findus Group for 500 million pounds ($780.45 million), as part of its ambition to create a global consumer foods company. (bit.ly/1MneBOD)

BT has received a boost to its 12.5 billion pounds takeover of EE following a report on the deal by the communications regulator. Ofcom has advised competition watchdogs that most of the concerns raised by rivals over the deal do not merit intervention to curb the combined companies' power. (bit.ly/1HJaSnY)

Sky News

A top City financier is to spearhead Boris Johnson's drive to create a multibillion pound sovereign wealth fund that would invest in housing and infrastructure across the UK. Edi Truell will step down as chairman of the London Pensions Fund Authority next month in order to take up a new role as Johnson's advisor on pensions and investments. (bit.ly/1UG7Nyc)

The number of houses for sale is at its lowest level since records began in 1978, new data reveals. The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors said that the supply side of the market deteriorated in July to a level which meant that there were only 47 properties for sale per surveyor. (bit.ly/1UG7TGh)

The Independent

Thomson and First Choice owner TUI has said the terrorist massacre in Tunisia will have an impact on earnings of up to 32 million pounds. The attack in June claimed the lives of 38 holidaymakers including 30 UK nationals, who were TUI customers. (ind.pn/1UG8M1t)