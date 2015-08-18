PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 18

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain's North Sea oil industry is set for an autumn of discontent, as workers threaten to take strike action for the first time in a generation after thousands of job cuts triggered by plunging prices. Union organisers will begin counting votes Tuesday for a possible walkout by hundreds of helicopter pilots, who play a critical role ferrying workers and supplies to offshore rigs. (thetim.es/1JdeJef)

GVC Holdings faces a multimillion-dollar legal claim after a Canadian company accused it of reneging on a deal, owing to its involvement in the 1 billion-pounds ($1.56 billion)auction of Bwin.party. The Sportingbet owner, which is fighting 888 Holdings for control of Bwin, is being sued by 37 Entertainment, a sports and entertainment consultancy, over a joint venture to launch two websites aimed at Canadian punters. (thetim.es/1JdflQU)

The Guardian

Falling oil prices and a strong pound are likely to have anchored inflation at zero for a second successive month in July, giving further reason for Bank of England policymakers to delay raising interest rates. City economists said official figures to be published on Tuesday are likely to show consumer price inflation remained at zero last month. (bit.ly/1Jd69vO)

Rail unions are holding a protest on Tuesday to highlight their claim that rail fares have risen nearly three times faster than wages over the past five years. Campaigners at London's Waterloo station will hand out postcards highlighting the cost of rail privatisation and demanding a return of the railways to public ownership. (bit.ly/1Jdfa86)

The Telegraph

Cargill, the world's largest grain trader, has bought Norwegian salmon-feed supplier Ewos, in a bid to gain exposure to the fast-growing market for farmed fish and shrimp. The 1.35 billion-euros ($1.49 billion) acquisition marks Cargill's second investment in aquaculture in the past month, as the group seeks to capitalise on rising global demand for farmed seafood. (bit.ly/1hIHFVw)

Scandal-hit Quindell has appointed a new chief executive to fill a role that has been vacant since May and has sought to further distance itself from its troubled past by parting ways with its house broker. The insurance outsourcer, which is the subject of investigations by the Serious Fraud Office and the Financial Conduct Authority, on Monday named Indro Mukerjee as its boss. (bit.ly/1LeLnjc)

Sky News

Mast Capital Management, a Boston-based fund backed by the financial giant KKR, is to invest in a $125 million bond issue which is expected to be launched by London-listed satellite company Avanti Communications this week. A stock exchange announcement confirming the debt-raising could come as soon as Tuesday, City sources said. (bit.ly/1Jd6puS)

Airbus gets a huge vote of confidence from Indian carrier IndiGo with its biggest-ever order for planes. The French aircraft giant has secured its biggest ever single order for planes in a 17 billion-pounds deal with Indian airline IndiGo. (bit.ly/1Jd6Ll4)

The Independent

Agent Savills and investment bank Lazard are selling a 42.5 percent stake on behalf of the British government and deliveries giant DHL in the 67-acre site around King's Cross and St Pancras station. When completed in five years' time, the scheme could be worth around 5 billion pounds.(ind.pn/1Jda4sG) ($1 = 0.6418 pounds) ($1 = 0.9031 euros) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)