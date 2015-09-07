PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 8

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Glencore Plc has announced plans to slash its net debt by more than $10 billion as it adjusts to the slump in commodity prices amid market turmoil in China, the world's largest commodity trader. (thetim.es/1K27AxF)

Tesco Plc has agreed to sell its South Korean retail business to a group led by private equity firm MBK Partners for 4 billion pounds. (thetim.es/1PY5ZgU)

The Guardian

The government is continuing to refuse to reveal the identities of the hedge funds and institutional investors to which it sold shares in Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc last month. (bit.ly/1NevwTU)

The Telegraph

Challenger banks and building societies threatened by George Osborne's extra bank tax have been offered a lifeline by the Labour Party, which wants to amend the charge to help out the smaller end of the sector. (bit.ly/1IUA0ZF)

Justin King, the former chief executive of J Sainsbury Plc , has taken on his first major role after leaving the supermarket giant. The 54-year-old retail veteran has agreed to join UK private equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners as vice chairman. (bit.ly/1Lg5yLa)

Sky News

Prime Minister David Cameron has confirmed that 20,000 refugees will be resettled in the UK from camps bordering Syria by 2020. (bit.ly/1UxzYmn)

A group of heavyweight city figures is set to consider whether long-term share awards should be scrapped as part of a radical review of Britain's boardroom pay culture. (bit.ly/1LflqO6)

The Independent

FTSE 100 bosses are being paid huge bonuses with little apparent regard to performance, a report by PwC says. (ind.pn/1i7ljgJ)