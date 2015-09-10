PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 11

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

British taxpayers face a 90 million pound bill to relocate 160,000 asylum seekers between European countries in a scheme that David Cameron said could encourage more people to risk their lives travelling to the continent. (thetim.es/1i1SSAh)

Some of Britain's biggest retailers have warned that the proposal to introduce a national living wage could cost them tens of millions of pounds in higher wages and may force up prices. (thetim.es/1QrKQwk)

The Guardian

George Osborne has received a new warning about the potential impact of his new tax on banks amid concerns it will impede new entrants to the sector. Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the Treasury select committee, raised the potential competition threat on the eve of a meeting between Treasury officials and representatives of the challenger banks. (bit.ly/1gcWcqY)

The Telegraph

The survival of economic and monetary union will require the creation of new supra-national institutions, including a joint euro zone treasury and a separate euro parliament, according to the single currency's bail-out chief. Klaus Regling, head of the European Stability Mechanism, joined a clamour of voices in Brussels who are pushing for member states to cede sovereignty in a bid to establish a full-blown fiscal union on the Continent. (bit.ly/1iAB13S)

China's recent turmoil has not altered the Bank of England's plans to raise interest rates, even as UK growth is expected to slow, policymakers said on Thursday. (bit.ly/1L5aSoZ)

Sky News

Thousands of customers who have a Premier Account with Lloyds Banking Group Plc could be affected as a box containing all of their data has gone missing. (bit.ly/1LmqG2A)

A UK-bound plane which burst into flames at Las Vegas Airport suffered multiple breaches of the engine case, investigators have found. (bit.ly/1O4ntL5)

The Independent

Saudi Arabia has reportedly responded to the growing number of people fleeing the Middle East for western Europe - by offering to build 200 mosques in Germany. (ind.pn/1igDtwz)