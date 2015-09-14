PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 14

Sept 14 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Treasury has tried to meddle with the Office for Budget Responsibility's independent forecasts in an apparent breach of the rules that threatens to undermine the fiscal watchdog's credibility, private documents seen by The Times show. (thetim.es/1QyLBDR)

Bankers caught up in scandals that have engulfed Britain's biggest lenders have handed back almost 900 million pounds ($1.39 billion) of unpaid bonuses over the past four years, in a sign that the City's tough new remuneration regime is working. (thetim.es/1Ny4LLU)

The Guardian

The entire board of Tesco Plc has bought less than 350,000 pounds ($540,435) of shares in the supermarket chain, and chief executive Dave Lewis has yet to buy any, despite being in charge for a year. (bit.ly/1Ny63X7)

The Telegraph

The Single Source Regulations Office set up last year, is launching a fundamental review of rules on how much profit companies can make, in the first shake-up of defence procurement in almost 50 years. (bit.ly/1Ny6hxz)

Santander UK is almost trebling the charges on its main current account, The Telegraph can disclose, as the regulator prepares to intervene on current account rip-offs. More than three million Santander customers will be charged 60 pounds ($92.65) a year for everyday banking services from January, up from 24 pounds ($37.06) today. (bit.ly/1QyzGWC)

Sky News

Sky News has learnt that Better Capital PCC Ltd, the investment firm which owns Jaeger, will announce on Monday that Colin Henry has left the British fashion label. (bit.ly/1Ny6MaJ)

The Independent

The Department for Transport is looking for a new chairman for the rail and roads regulator, the latest sweeping change to the leadership of the beleaguered rail industry. (ind.pn/1Ny6Uae)

Production of the next Star Wars movie has brought an economic impact of some 150 million pounds ($231.62 million) to Britain, according to company accounts. (ind.pn/1Ny76q0)