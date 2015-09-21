PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 22

Sept 22 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Luxury retailer, French Connection Group Plc delivered a nasty surprise by announcing a first-half, pre-tax loss of 7.9 million pounds. (thetim.es/1FbS7PW)

The Guardian

The emissions-fixing scandal that has engulfed Volkswagen AG in the U.S. could extend to other companies and countries, one of the officials involved in uncovering the alleged behaviour has told the Guardian. (bit.ly/1FbSpq1)

Rich western countries and the world's leading developing nations are spending up to $200 billion a year subsidising fossil fuels, according to a report from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. (bit.ly/1FbSAlb)

The Telegraph

Britain's "robust" recovery has not caused price pressures to build in the economy, according to the Bank of England's deputy governor, Jon Cunlife, who suggested that disinflationary forces from abroad meant there was no immediate need to raise interest rates. (bit.ly/1FbSM3X)

China's central bank, People's Bank of China, will start to issue short-term debt in London, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, announced on Monday at the end of high-level talks with Chinese leaders. (bit.ly/1FbTbTX)

Sky News

Tesco will decide within days whether to abandon the sale of its data arm after financing concerns led all but one of the bidders to withdraw from the sale process. (bit.ly/1FbULFr)

Channel 4 is in talks with the media regulator and Government ministers about extending the tenure of its chairman, Terence Burns, amid heightened speculation about the state-owned broadcaster's future. (bit.ly/1FbUNNu)

The Independent

Kickstarter has voluntarily entered into a contract to promise it will consider the social impact of its decisions. The crowdfunding website is now a Public Benefit Corporation and has changed its name from Kickstarter Inc to Kickstarter PBC to reflect this. (ind.pn/1FbTAWw)

The average house prices in the UK could hit 300,000 pounds in the next three months, according to the property agent Rightmove, after cheap borrowing and poor supply has fuelled another record breaking month for property prices. (ind.pn/1FbTIp0)