FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 25
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2015 / 12:36 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 25 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Bank of England should raise interest rates now to ensure that future increases will be gentle enough to avoid a later shock that might damage the recovery says Ian McCafferty, an external member of the monetary policy committee. (thetim.es/1KxZD6F)

Peer-to-peer lender Funding Circle is planning to float an investment trust to raise 150 million pounds ($228.39 million)for credit-hungry small businesses. (thetim.es/1KxZJv5)

The Guardian

Britain's financial services sector could retain its pre-eminent global position even if voters opt to leave the European Union, according to economics consultancy Capital Economics.(bit.ly/1KxZRLa)

UK department store chain John Lewis could have to restructure staff benefits in order to pay for the "national living wage", said Andy Street, managing director of the department store chain. (bit.ly/1Ky0tjW)

The Telegraph

France has opened the door to full-blown treaty changes in a bid to keep Britain in the EU, warning that it would be a grave mistake to disregard the legitimate demands of London. (bit.ly/1Ky0wfv)

Markets are right to push back their expectations of a UK interest rate rise as global growth slows, according to the deputy governor of the Bank of England, Ben Broadbent. (bit.ly/1KCDl0r)

Sky News

A careless Downing Street official has revealed that the government is reviving plans to privatise Channel 4, despite recent denials. Photographer Steve Back captured a secret Whitehall document tucked under the official's arm, headed "Assessment of Channel 4 Corporation Reform Options". (bit.ly/1Ky0KU0)

The Independent

UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, is trying to tempt China into plugging billions into British transport, energy and infrastructure projects to transform the north in the coming decades. (ind.pn/1Ky0YKV)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has faced charges of being "in bed" with the German car industry and of deliberately ignoring EU demands to outlaw the kind of car computer software which manipulated the levels of Volkswagen AG diesel exhaust emissions. (ind.pn/1Ky159d)

$1 = 0.6568 pounds Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.