PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The population of the United Kingdom will rise by almost 10 million over the next quarter of a century, according to official figures published today by the Office for National Statistics. (thetim.es/1Rh5aRo)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc slashed its oil price forecast and prepared for a prolonged industry recession as it unveiled a $7.4 billion quarterly loss, the biggest in the company's history. (thetim.es/1GzD0R9)

The Guardian

Volkswagen AG must consider offering compensation to motorists whose Volkswagen vehicle has lost some of its resale value as a result of the diesel emissions scandal, the transport secretary has said. (bit.ly/1KIYMwL)

Barclays Plc is embroiled in yet another scandal after admitting it expects to pay 290 million stg to compensate customers for the rates they were charged on currency deals. (bit.ly/1PXBKsY)

The Telegraph

Britain's credit rating could be slashed below Austria and Finland's if it leaves the European Union, Standard & Poor's has warned. (bit.ly/1SctXXp)

Defence firm BAE Systems Plc is unlikely to sell more Typhoon jets to Saudi Arabia because of political tensions with the UK, according to Credit Suisse. (bit.ly/1RCY0qg)

Sky News

Regulators could order the sale of billions of pounds-worth of mobile spectrum as a condition of approving the merger of O2 and Three to create the UK's biggest mobile phone group. (bit.ly/1WkhEOF)

Schroders Plc, which has 310 billion stg of assets under management, wrote to the chairs of the 350 largest listed companies this week to ask them to consider abandoning the practise of quarterly reporting. (bit.ly/1PT3bVB)

The Independent

Supporters of withdrawal from the European Union suffered a major set-back as a senior American official, Michael Froman, warned that the move would make it more expensive for British firms to export to the United States. (ind.pn/1inPXSh)