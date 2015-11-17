PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 17

November 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

More than 400,000 savers suffered a sharp fall in the level of interest they receive on their National Savings and Investments funds from yesterday, with experts warning that the rest of the industry was sure to follow suit. (thetim.es/1lrUoxG)

For sporting moments, it does not quite rank with the tears of Paul Gascoigne or the celebrations of Bobby Moore when he lifted the World Cup in 1966. Nor is it likely to mark a turning point in Anglo-German relations. More likely, it represents the coming of age in Britain of Lidl, which has been appointed the "official supermarket of the England Team". (thetim.es/1lrUuW3)

The Guardian

Almost 60 percent of 20 to 39 year olds in England will rent their homes by 2025, while just 26 percent will have got on the housing ladder, according to the report by PricewaterhouseCoopers. (bit.ly/1HUwEHa)

The UK's inflation rate is expected to have remained in negative territory when official figures are released on Tuesday, leaving the Bank of England in little hurry to start raising interest rates. (bit.ly/1HUwLlQ)

The Telegraph

The Chancellor should leave businesses alone in his forthcoming autumn statement, giving firms time to deal with several major changes introduced already this year including the new living wage, according to the Institute of chartered accountants in England and Wales. (bit.ly/1X3l830)

Airbus Helicopters is looking to expand its UK operations after winning Government funding for an aerospace research project. (bit.ly/1MRNbN5)

Sky News

The boss of John Lewis is joining the ranks of business leaders recruited to advise Whitehall departments as they prepare to implement a further round of deep spending cuts. (bit.ly/1HUxd3I)

Sky News has learnt that LDC, the private equity group which bought a controlling stake in D&D Restaurants in 2013, is this week kicking off a roadshow to sound out investor appetite for the listing. (bit.ly/1HUxqUl)

The Independent

Tesco has said it will close its 24-hour stores for five hours ahead of Black Friday to try and combat scenes of chaos in 2014 by giving staff a bit of extra time to prepare. (ind.pn/1MiMwaj)