PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 9

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Markets across the world have tumbled after the price of crude reached its lowest level since the peak of the financial crisis and China released disappointing data on trade imports. (thetim.es/1YXgEOl)

Several banks paying almost no interest to savers have been named and shamed by the financial regulator as part of its drive to make the market more competitive. First Direct, which is owned by HSBC Holdings Plc, pays nothing at all to some of its savers, while Progressive Building Society, Ulster Bank, Skipton Building Society and Danske Bank were found to be paying 0.01 per cent. (thetim.es/1U0dtCI)

The Guardian

Britain's manufacturers cut back output by 0.4 percent in October, partly reversing a strong performance the previous month, and underlining warnings of a tough winter for the sector. (bit.ly/1XRZ2Gm)

Tesco Plc 's garden centre chain, Dobbies, has slumped 48 million stg into the red after writing down the value of its stores. The Scottish-based chain increased sales by 8 percent to 153 million stg in the 53 weeks to 1 March. But it slid to a big loss from a pre-tax profit of 6.6 million stg in the prior year, after booking 54.4 million stg in impairments on assets, including stores. (bit.ly/1lsxhmV)

The Telegraph

Hermes, the investment manager set up by the BT Group Plc pension fund, is losing 30 percent of its assets after the telecoms giant decided to take part of its portfolio in-house. (bit.ly/1ISQl2n)

One of the City's best known investors, Richard Buxton, chief executive and head of equities at Old Mutual Global Investors, has brushed off the idea that the UK will separate itself from the European Union, saying there is "no way" that British voters would accept the risks that come with Brexit. (bit.ly/1TzJfFP)

Sky News

City's best-known fund manager Neil Woodford is to be a cornerstone investor in the listing of Draper Esprit, which hopes to be worth 150 million stg when it goes public this month. (bit.ly/1QufKG1)

Anglo American Plc, one of the world's biggest mining companies is to shed 85,000 jobs - nearly two-thirds of its workforce - as part of a major shake-up to slash costs. (bit.ly/1lLXlZA)

The Independent

UK bankers fear cyber attacks more than faltering economy or political interference, according to a new survey by Banking Banana Skins . US and UK bankers said organised cyber attacks are the biggest threat to the safety of banks. (ind.pn/1XSVUdr)