PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 30

Dec 30 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Barclays Plc is to pay more than $13.75 million to settle charges from United States regulators that it left thousands of customers in America out of pocket after encouraging them to make unsuitable mutual fund investments over a five-year period. (thetim.es/1mPp90a)

- Britain's Competition and Markets Authority is to carry out an in-depth investigation of Celesio AG's proposed purchase of J Sainsbury Plc's pharmacy business in a move that could derail the deal. (thetim.es/1YMOwRo)

The Guardian

- Companies that plague householders with nuisance phone calls and texts face fines totalling more than 1 million pounds ($1.48 million) this year, the information commissioner's office has warned after tripling the financial punishment for rogue callers in 2015. (bit.ly/1Vox2W4)

- Northern England is bracing itself for the impact of Storm Frank as torrential rain and gale force winds threaten further misery for the flood-ravaged area. The Environment Agency said there was the potential for further significant flooding, particularly in Cumbria, already badly affected by storms. (bit.ly/1OwJhAn)

The Telegraph

- Britain's biggest grocery chain Tesco Plc is planning to open a "Pet Den" in its Culverhouse Cross store in Cardiff next month that will allow shoppers to have their cats and dogs preened while they shop. (bit.ly/1NPb1wC)

- New houses are being built in England's highest-risk flood areas at almost twice the rate of housing outside flood plains, according to figures which a Government adviser warned showed the country was "storing up problems for the future". (bit.ly/1VoxnIl)

Sky News

- The United Kingdom's beleaguered manufacturing sector has some reasons for optimism in 2016 despite the gloomy end to a year which is expected to have seen it shrink, according to an industry body. The EEF forecasts that car making, aerospace and the rejuvenation of the pharmaceutical sector will drive growth in 2016 and add jobs, bucking the trend of the wider sector. (bit.ly/1PuEL4m)

The Independent

- The average British property is now worth 290,827 pounds, up by more than 20,000 pounds on average in 2015, according to Zoopla. Britain's 28.6 million homes grew in value by a total of 1.4 billion pounds per day in 2015 with Brentford and West Drayton towns seeing the biggest increases in home values of 24 per cent and 17 percent, respectively. (ind.pn/1SlvFrj) ($1 = 0.6749 pounds) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S. in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)