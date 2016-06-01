PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 1

June 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The former boss of Lloyds Banking Group, Eric Daniels, has been accused of keeping silent on rate-rigging at the state-backed bank in a court claim that raises fresh questions about the City watchdog's investigation into market abuse. (bit.ly/25zpSqG)

- Leave campaigners Michael Gove and Boris Johnson will promise today to introduce an Australian-style points system to control immigration within three years of a vote to leave the European Union. (bit.ly/25zqvk7)

The Guardian

- A decision to leave the EU would be a "disaster" for British workers who would be 38 GBP ($55.01) a week worse off outside the EU by 2030, according to the Trades Union Congress. (bit.ly/25zpRTI)

- More than 1,000 jobs are to be lost with the closure of 120 Austin Reed outlets after administrators failed to find a buyer for the majority of the 116-year-old tailoring company's stores. (bit.ly/25zpmcf)

The Telegraph

- JD Wetherspoon has sought to ensure the referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union is debated by all its customers over a pint by printing 200,000 beer mats that criticise the International Monetary Fund's intervention in the forthcoming vote. (bit.ly/1UsHfkv)

- Businesses could soon be checking for birds nests on their roofs using drones after facilities management firm Mitie unveiled plans to offer the service on high rise buildings. (bit.ly/25zq7C9)

Sky News

- Dairy giant Muller is closing two of its dairies in Scotland in a move that will affect 225 jobs and squeeze the incomes of hard-pressed dairy farmers. (bit.ly/25zpOHu)

- Two men have been arrested as part of a probe into the 1.3 billion pounds ($1.88 billion) sale of property loans by Ireland's so-called "bad bank" to a US private equity firm. (bit.ly/25zqeh5)

The Independent

- Authorities in New York have arrested a former director at Barclays Plc, Steven McClatchey, on charges that he improperly gave tip-offs to a friend about mergers before they were publicly announced. (ind.pn/25zqi0m) ($1 = 0.6908 pounds) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)