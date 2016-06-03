FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 3
June 3, 2016 / 12:16 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Tata Steel is close to reaching a deal to keep its Port Talbot plant open after being offered a sweetener by the government. (bit.ly/1UytHDT)

- Glencore is in talks with the Iranian government about establishing a copper industry as the country emerges from economic sanctions. (bit.ly/1UytosU)

The Guardian

- BHS department stores are to disappear from British high streets after almost 90 years, with 11,000 workers losing their jobs. (bit.ly/1UytEYR)

- The European commission has thrown its weight behind the so-called sharing economy typified by firms such as Uber and Airbnb, saying countries should only ban them as a last resort. (bit.ly/1Uyteli)

The Telegraph

- Challenger gas and electricity supplier Extra Energy has received the highest level of complaints of any energy company on record, new figures show. (bit.ly/1TS6IGW)

- Junior miner Hummingbird Resources has hailed a 45.8 million pounds ($65.96 million) fundraising that will allow it to build a gold mine in Mali as a "seminal moment" in its history. (bit.ly/1TS5Vpt)

Sky News

- The design of Britain's first plastic banknote has been unveiled with the promise it will "stand the test of time". The five-pound note, which will be released into circulation in September, features former prime minister Sir Winston Churchill. (bit.ly/1TS5CLy)

- Ryanair is intensifying its barrage of communications supporting a 'Remain' vote in the EU referendum by urging millions customers to register ahead of next week's deadline. (bit.ly/1TS66kP)

The Independent

- Bankers working for Credit Suisse will now be able to leave the office at 7 p.m. on Friday as the bank attempts to improve its staff's work-life balance. (ind.pn/1TS5USA) ($1 = 0.6943 pounds) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
