PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 8

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Piers Linney has sent a sharply worded letter to Vittorio Colao, chief executive of Vodafone Group Plc, to complain that the mobile network is responsible for the plight of his cloud computing company, Outsourcery, which has all but collapsed. (bit.ly/22NEXjk)

- Royal Dutch Shell Plc announced plans to leave up to 10 countries and cut billions of dollars in spending as it presses ahead with its 35 billion pounds ($50.88 billion)takeover of BG Group in the face of sharply lower oil prices. (bit.ly/22NEYnf)

The Guardian

- Mike Ashley's Sports Direct Plc is facing a multimillion-pound bill in fines and back pay after Ashley admitted his company had broken the law by failing to pay staff the national minimum wage. (bit.ly/22NFgdW)

- Global growth will slow this year as oil exporters in the developing world struggle to cope with lower energy prices, the World Bank has said in its half-yearly economic health check. (bit.ly/22NFIJ8)

The Telegraph

- Terra Firma aired new claims that Michael Klein, then Citigroup Inc's global head of investment banking and now leading his own boutique advisory firm, deceived private equity tycoon Guy Hands over the bank's view of EMI's business. (bit.ly/22NGd5W)

- The Turkish owners of United Biscuits have unveiled an ambitious plan to expand the business behind McVitie's biscuits and Jaffa Cakes abroad and then return the company to the London Stock Exchange. (bit.ly/22NGhmm)

Sky News

- CBI is urging its members to enable millions of people to work part-time on June 23 to enable them to vote in the EU referendum. (bit.ly/1TY3hie)

- British exporters are at risk of paying up to 5.6 billion pounds in duties if the UK votes Out in the EU referendum, the head of the World Trade Organisation, Roberto Azevedo, said. (bit.ly/1TY4iqo)