PRESS DIGEST-British Business - July 8

July 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Sales of clothing and homewares at Marks & Spencer have plunged in the first quarter of the year. The retailer has recorded an 8.9 percent fall in like-for-like sales during the first quarter. This is the biggest fall since the first quarter of 2005/6 when clothing and home sales fell by 11.2 per cent. (bit.ly/29xunt0)

Sterling plunged by more than three cents at one point to hit a low of $1.2798 as investors were rattled by the absence of political leadership in Britain, the growing expectation of a recession and the spectre of an imminent base rate cut. (bit.ly/29xuDYU)

The Guardian

With the pound under pressure on the foreign exchange markets, fund managers Legal & General, Foreign & Colonial and Dutch-owned Kames cut the value of their property funds on Thursday. L&G cut by 10 percent while F&C and Kanes both cut by 5 percent. (bit.ly/29xvN6R)

Four former Barclays bankers have been sentenced to between 33 months and six-and-a-half years in jail for conspiring to fraudulently rig global benchmark interest rates. (bit.ly/29xw3T7)

The Telegraph

British Business Secretary Sajid Javid begins a round-the-world tour of Britain's key trading partners today, as he flies to India with a view to forging new links across the globe after the EU referendum. (bit.ly/29shTVB)

UK energy prices climbed to near nine-month highs in the aftermath of the EU referendum as the market began to anticipate winter blackouts. Market experts at ICIS said the price of gas climbed 29 percent over the second quarter while wholesale electricity prices rose 25 percent. (bit.ly/29uoRIu)

Sky News

Amazon has announced it is creating 1,000 new jobs across the UK as the company continues to grow its ultra-fast delivery service, Prime Now. Prime now serves more than 30% of the population. (bit.ly/29xwVak)

Levels of consumer confidence in Britain have fallen at the fastest rate in more than two decades. The confidence barometer from research group GfK dropped from -1 points to -9 between June and the week following the poll. (bit.ly/29xxMb3)

The Independent

Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund, has urged the UK government to make a quick withdrawal from the European Union in order to reduce economic uncertainty. (ind.pn/29xxKjw)

Britain's GDP grew by 0.6 percent in the second quarter of 2016 in the run-up to the Brexit referendum, according to the latest regular forecast from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR). (ind.pn/29xyq8r) ($1 = 0.7765 pounds) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)