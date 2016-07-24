PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 25

July 25 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Provenance Investment Partners has bought a 21 percent stake in Enertor, which makes shoe inserts for top athletes, the Ministry of Defence and the NHS. (bit.ly/2aErXbz)

* Online gambling group 888 Holdings and casino operator Rank Group are joining forces with a view to making a bid for William Hill, the British bookmaker that fired its chief executive on Thursday for losing ground online to rivals. (bit.ly/2aEuAdp)

The Guardian

* Lloyds Banking Group, is facing questions from investors about any plans to step up its cost-cutting measures following the Brexit vote, as it is more closely linked to the UK economy than rivals with international operations. (bit.ly/2aEsiLr)

* Britain's vote to leave the European Union heightens risks for the world economy, and the United Kingdom must remain a close partner of the bloc after Brexit to reduce turmoil, finance chiefs from the G20 group of leading countries have said. (bit.ly/2aErCWv)

The Telegraph

* Serco 's CEO Rupert Soames says: "We need five years to prepare a post-Brexit trade plan". (bit.ly/2aEsKJC)

* Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has threatened to pull the U.S. out of the World Trade Organisation if he enters the White House, as he branded the body a "disaster." (bit.ly/2aEt5Me)

Sky News

* The remaining shops belonging to Britain's collapsed department store chain BHS will close down in the next four weeks at a potential cost of 5,000 jobs, according to Sky News. (bit.ly/2aEsN8r)

* BT's rising pension deficit is hindering its efforts to reach agreement with Ofcom on the future of Openreach, Sky News learns. (bit.ly/2aEuouL)

The Independent

* UK Finance Minister Philip Hammond has said in an interview following the G20 summit in Beijing that Brexit will "cast a shadow" over the world economy for at least two years. (ind.pn/2aEtCOg)