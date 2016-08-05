PRESS DIGEST- British Business - August 5

Aug 5 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Banks are facing increasing pressure to pass on the Bank of England's recent interest rate cut to borrowers. Policymakers said that the quarter point cut to 0.25 per cent would reduce the profits of banks, but said a new scheme providing cheap funds for loans would ease the pressure as it would provide them with a 750 million pound ($983.55 million) subsidy. (bit.ly/2aWN1y7)

Wood Group expressed disappointment as hundreds of its staff in the North Sea prepared to initiate a two day strike on Thursday. This will mark the second round of industrial action in a fortnight. (bit.ly/2aWN1y7)

The Guardian

London Stock Exchange chief Xavier Rolet says the merger between LSE and Deutsche Borse will not be under 'immediate threat' by Brexit. He also said that the combined company will be headquartered in London. (bit.ly/2aWN1y7)

Henrik Poulsen, chief executive of the biggest British wind farm developer DONG Energy, has said the country will be able to meet its future energy commitments even without the Hinkley Point nuclear plant. (bit.ly/2aYO79p)

The Telegraph

Netflix Inc has replaced its rival Amazon Instant Video as Britain's most popular subscription streaming service. Netflix was watched by 23% of UK adults who use streaming services on a weekly basis last year, an increase from 13% last year. (bit.ly/2aX3H8Z)

Approximately 576 UK jobs could be lost in AB InBev's takeover of rival brewer SABMiller Plc, with the 79 billion pounds ($103.60 billion) deal set to happen on October 10. A spokesman from AB InBev confirmed that SABMIller's existing UK locations would be significantly affected after the takeover. (bit.ly/2aX3mCZ)

Sky News

Antony Jenkins, former Barclays chief, is all set to join Currencies Direct as chairman. His appointment, which sources said would be announced in the coming days, will mark his return to the corporate sphere just over a year after his controversial firing by the Barclays board. (bit.ly/2aYRLjO)

The European Union has announced it will impose extra measures to tackle the dumping of cheap steel in Europe by foreign competitors. The tariffs will range from between 19.7 percent to 22.1 percent for companies from China to between 18.7 percent to 36.1 percent for those from Russia. (bit.ly/2aWZXnR)

The Independent

The UK government has misplaced more than 400 documents relating to the country's involvement in Israel's alleged nuclear arsenal. UK's National Archive at Kew said there were 11 million documents in total, which includes government documents that become publicly available after 30 years. (ind.pn/2aX25Ma) ($1 = 0.7625 pounds) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay)