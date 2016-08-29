PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 30

August 30 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

** A former Barclays Plc trader, Christopher Ashton, faces becoming the first individual to be fined over allegations that he rigged the foreign exchange market after U.S. regulators pressed ahead with moves to impose a penalty of more than $1 million. bit.ly/2bxurMN

** The fatal collapse of a Brazilian dam operated by a mining company owned by BHP Billiton Plc and Vale SA occurred because its poorly designed structure allowed water to seep into its infrastructure and left sand inside the dam "loose, uncompacted and saturated," an expert panel announced. bit.ly/2bxtCDn

The Guardian

** More than 75,000 people have signed an EU staff petition calling on former European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso to forfeit his pension because they say he brought the European Union into disrepute by joining Goldman Sachs. bit.ly/2bxu58H

** The government is considering a proposal to detach development of the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant from an agreement allowing China to build a reactor in Essex. bit.ly/2bxtgwT

The Telegraph

** A former City minister has attacked SoftBank's perceived lack of commitments to ARM Holdings Plc as shareholders prepare to approve the 24.3 billion pounds ($31.84 billion) offer for Britain's most high-profile technology company. bit.ly/2bxtrrV

** BHS pensioners are facing a protracted wait over the future of their payments, as it will take "months" for Sir Philip Green to broker a deal to plug the retailer's pension black hole, it has emerged. bit.ly/2bxtwMn

Sky News

** Morgan Stanley is retreating from investing in European buyouts months after writing a big cheque to the campaign to keep the UK in the EU. bit.ly/2bxtNPe

** The multimillionaire founder of JJB Sports, Dave Whelan, has struck a deal to lead a break-up of Fitness First, the group that was once Britain's biggest gyms operator. bit.ly/2bxu84A

The Independent

** The Bank of Mum and Dad has the potential to branch out further as a major national mortgage lender, according to a new survey. More than a quarter of parents and grandparents might be interested in lending money to youngsters other than their own offspring to buy a home, according to insurance group Legal & General. ind.pn/2bxvk7T ($1 = 0.7631 pounds) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)