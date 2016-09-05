Sept 5 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Theresa May has been urged to call in the security services to vet a £5bn business deal that could see China take control of one of the world's largest computer hosting networks, headquartered in Britain. bit.ly/2c0JScp

John Malone, the billionaire head of Liberty Media Corp , faces a fight for control of Formula One after it emerged that two more potential bidders had expressed an interest in owning the motorsport business. bit.ly/2c0KheX

The Guardian

Sports Direct International plc is braced for a fierce investor revolt at the company's annual shareholder meeting this week as another influential City investor declared it would vote against the reappointment of chairman Keith Hellawell. bit.ly/2c0LDq3

Theresa May is to bring forward proposals to tackle corporate behaviour such as excessive executive pay and tax avoidance before Christmas, as she used the G20 summit to warn that some people feel left behind by globalisation. bit.ly/2c0MarU

The Telegraph

Britain is easily capable of thriving outside the European Union, one of the world's leading economists insisted in an interview with The Daily Telegraph. bit.ly/2c0M5V3

The owner of the Brands Hatch circuit in Kent has revealed that he is planning a bid for Silverstone, the home of Formula One's British Grand Prix. bit.ly/2c0MK9j

Sky News

One of the media industry's top executives Chase Carey will be named as the new boss of Formula One motor racing early this week as a prelude to the sport's first change of ownership for more than a decade. bit.ly/2cAhCm2

The Alternative for Germany party, which has campaigned hard against Chancellor Angela Merkel's policies on refugees has beaten her party in a state election in Germany, exit polls suggest. bit.ly/2cAhTW3

The Independent

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has invited Polish people to come to Britain as immigrants, dismissing claims that the UK is lurching towards "xenophobia". ind.pn/2cAinvp

