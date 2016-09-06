Sept 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Telefónica SA has kicked off plans to float O2, its British mobile phone business, in what could rank as one of the biggest IPOs in City history. bit.ly/2c3c4vk

Russian investigators have launched a criminal investigation into an energy company controlled by Viktor Vekselberg, one of the country's richest tycoons. bit.ly/2c3d6rc

The Guardian

Sainsbury plc is to open mini-Habitat shops and more than double the number of Argos outlets in its supermarkets by Christmas after finalising its £1.4bn takeover of Home Retail Group. bit.ly/2c3czFv

U.S. product safety and testing non-profit organisation Consumer Reports has called for Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to initiate an official recall of all of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, following a halt in sales caused by some phablets exploding while charging. bit.ly/2c3d0Q6

The Telegraph

GlaxoSmithKline plc scored a double win today after announcing positive results from separate studies in two of its biggest divisions: respiratory and vaccines.

Sky News

North Korea has fired three ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, South Korea has said. bit.ly/2c3cLEJ

Santander UK plc is weighing a takeover bid for one of the UK's biggest credit card groups in a move that could cast doubt on its interest in buying a separate set of assets from the state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland.

The Independent

Junior doctors' strikes set to take place for five consecutive days next week have been called off following concerns for patient safety. ind.pn/2c3cYI2

Theresa May has said the UK's relations with China are "about more than Hinkley" as speculation mounted that the Prime Minister could pull back from the symbolically important £18 bln nuclear scheme. ind.pn/2c3dlTc

