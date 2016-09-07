PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 8

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Ian Gorham is to step down as Hargeaves Lansdown's chief executive after almost seven years at the helm of the FTSE 100 financial adviser. (bit.ly/2c8ikSk)

Activity in Britain's factories collapsed in the month after Brexit, according to the first official figures on the state of the economy since the referendum. Manufacturing shrank 0.9 percent between June and July. (bit.ly/2c8jI7J)

The Guardian

Hewlett Packard Enterprise will spin off and merge its non-core software assets with Britain's Micro Focus International in a $8.8 billion deal. (bit.ly/2c8juNN)

Denmark became the first country in the world to apparently buy data from the Panama Papers leak to probe if 500-600 Danes who feature in the leak may have evaded tax. (bit.ly/2c8iAkw)

The Telegraph

Amazon has begun offering free one-hour restaurant deliveries to its Prime customers in London in a bid to take a slice of Britain's £9 billion ($12.00 billion) takeaway market. (bit.ly/2cjr3oi)

White Rivers Exploration, in which British-born prospector Mark Creasy holds a 64 percent stake, is to list on the LSE in early 2017, as it pushes ahead with a joint venture in South Africa's Witwatersrand gold province. (bit.ly/2bTVe12)

Sky News

US firm Liberty Media acquired Formula One motor racing in a £6 billion ($8.00 billion) deal. (bit.ly/2c8gBg8)

Sports Direct shareholders rejected the reappointment of its chairman Keith Hellawell to the board. The company's Annual General Meeting saw 53% of independent investors vote against Hellawell. (bit.ly/2c8hKEb)

The Independent

House prices in Britain fell 0.2 percent in August, dragging the growth rate for the year to its slowest since 2013 during the Brexit vote period, according to new figures from Halifax. By contrast, Nationwide's survey recorded two consecutive monthly rises. (ind.pn/2c8i0mK)

The Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney defended his warnings about the negative impact of Brexit on the economy as signs show that economic activity has been better than expected since the Brexit vote. (ind.pn/2c8hYuZ)