PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 14

The Times

JD Sports Fashion Plc has put the recent poor performance of Sports Direct into the shade with its latest financial results, which showed profits up 66 per cent. bit.ly/2ckwoh7

An obstacle blocking approval for the Hinkley Point nuclear reactor was lifted yesterday as ministers appeared to change the decision criteria. bit.ly/2ckvOjv

The Guardian

James Dyson, the billionaire inventor, has said there is no reason for businesses in Britain to be uncertain as a result of the EU referendum and that they would be mad to withhold investment on the back of the vote. bit.ly/2ckxxp5

Shares in Ocado Group Plc plunged on Tuesday after the online grocer reported that profit margins were under pressure amid fierce competition between food retailers. bit.ly/2ckyBJu

The Telegraph

The European Union is facing an "existential threat," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will warn on Wednesday, as major splits emerge between East and West countries in the wake of Brexit. bit.ly/2ckyhum

Sky News

A British-based oilfield services group employing thousands of people is to fall under the control of a quartet of investment funds as part of a financial overhaul triggered by sharp falls in oil prices. bit.ly/2cjqoFm

British lender CYBG Plc is shutting 50 branches as it ramps up cost-cutting efforts. bit.ly/2ckzbqu

The Independent

The Bank of England is about to start buying up Apple Inc's debt, in a move that will drive down borrowing costs for the company, which is currently embroiled in a tax scandal in Ireland. ind.pn/2cpP9wn

Uber Technologies Inc has accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan of favouritism towards black cabs after he announced new measures to regulate the industry. ind.pn/2cpPtv8