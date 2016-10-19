Oct 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Tesco's fightback has gained further ground, with industry figures showing that Britain's biggest grocer has won market share for the first time in five years. bit.ly/2dlVcV3

- The Financial Conduct Authority has been told to say when it will publish its delayed report into the abuse of distressed companies by the Royal Bank of Scotland. bit.ly/2dlVuv7

The Guardian

- William Hill Plc and its Canadian suitor Amaya Inc have ended talks over a potential 4.6 billion pound (C$7.2 billion) merger following opposition from some of the UK bookmakers' major shareholders. bit.ly/2dlVeww

- Ryanair Holdings Plc has said its full-year profits will be lower than expected because of the sharp drop in the value of the pound since the Brexit vote in June. bit.ly/2dlVTxP

The Telegraph

- Internet group Yahoo Inc's profits increased at a healthy pace in the third quarter, defying worries over its enormous data leak scandal which hit the firm last month. bit.ly/2dlVpIc

- The private equity group SVG has succumbed to HarbourVest's advances, after more than a month of rival bids and rows over the price and structure of a deal. bit.ly/2ejmRDO

Sky News

- The German-owned rail freight company DB Cargo said "unprecedented challenges" facing the industry, such as the declines in steel and coal, meant it was repositioning its business and proposing redundancies - around 30 percent of its UK workforce. bit.ly/2dlX0gS

- Burberry Group Plc had reported a 3 percent fall in group sales in the first three months, having previously warned of a "challenging" market for luxury goods. bit.ly/2dlYCYh

The Independent

- German airline Lufthansa has banned Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 mobile phones from all of its flights with immediate effect. ind.pn/2dlWsYA

- Burberry Group Plc returned to growth last quarter, helped by a 125 million pound boost from the falling pound, but its shares slumped as much as 9 percent as concerns about growth in key Asian markets spooked investors. ind.pn/2dlWDDe (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)