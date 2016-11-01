Nov 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Bank of England will concede this week that it was wrong to predict an immediate slowdown after the Brexit vote when it raises its growth forecasts for this year and next, but it will warn that the squeeze on households is set to intensify. bit.ly/2f6BwCl

TJX UK, which consists of TK Maxx, HomeSense and tkmaxx.com, lifted pre-tax profits by 11.2 percent to 142.3 million pounds in the year to January 30, on turnover up 10.9 percent to 2.4 billion pounds. bit.ly/2f6EzKV

The Guardian

Rolls-Royce Plc, Britain's leading manufacturing multinational, hired a network of agents to help it land lucrative contracts in at least 12 different countries around the world, sometimes allegedly using bribes. bit.ly/2f6Dlzh

Mark Carney has ended weeks of speculation about his future by agreeing to stay on as governor of the Bank of England until Brexit negotiations with the EU have ended in 2019. bit.ly/2f6AshL

The Telegraph

Advertising giant WPP Plc has warned that the first signs of "Brexit uncertainties" are beginning to show as it reported slowing growth in the UK market. bit.ly/2f6Envh

The mining and metals industry has a "bright future", the boss of Anglo American Plc has said, as the sector weighs up the future of China, the biggest consumer of raw materials. bit.ly/2f6DC5a

Sky News

Barclays Plc customers who were charged twice on their debit card payments have been refunded and the glitch to the system has been fixed, the bank said. bit.ly/2f6AnLi

HSBC Holdings Plc is turning to a former boss of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to oversee the ring-fenced UK retail bank being created under far-reaching regulatory reforms to be introduced in 2019. bit.ly/2f6EIOy

The Independent

Tesco Plc is being sued for more than 100 million pounds by investors who say they lost money after the company inflated its profits by 326 million pounds in 2014. ind.pn/2f6InM3

Majestic Wine Plc's decision to offer next day delivery and drop the six-bottle minimum online purchase had its fans talking about popping corks and raising glasses. ind.pn/2f6IQ13

