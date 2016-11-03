Nov 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Crude oil prices fell yesterday after a surprise build-up of stocks in the United States and a warning by Royal Dutch Shell Plc that peak demand could be as little as five years away. bit.ly/2fejHBl

Britain may revert to a closed economy that shuts itself off from the world because the battle has yet to be won for an open trading policy after Brexit, George Osborne has warned. bit.ly/2fegEcr

The Pensions Regulator has begun formal legal proceedings against Sir Philip Green and Dominic Chappell that could force them to fill the 571 million pounds deficit in the BHS pension scheme, marking a dramatic escalation of the scandal surrounding the demise of the high street chain. bit.ly/2fec79Q

The UK advertisers are set to spend a record 5.6 billion pounds in the run-up to Christmas, as bumper digital budgets for Google and Facebook more than make up for a tougher festive season for TV and newspapers. bit.ly/2fehLsJ

Online takeaway giant Just Eat has shrugged off its UK summer slowdown to bolster full-year profit guidance for a third time this year as its push into growing European markets and new technology pays off. bit.ly/2fegGB9

The John Lewis Partnership, one of the UK's most progressive companies, has led criticism of Theresa May's plan to put workers on boards. bit.ly/2fFTsHf

Burger King's parent company has approached private equity firms about a Whopper of a deal to invest in its UK operations as it seeks to eke out cost-savings in an increasingly competitive market. bit.ly/2fecEbQ

A surge in luxury watch sales triggered by the plunge in sterling after June's EU referendum has prompted the owner of some of Britain's best-known jewellery chains to put them up for sale. bit.ly/2fegT7w

The Bank of England is today expected to reveal new economic forecasts showing the biggest overshoot of its official 2 percent inflation target in the independent central bank's modern history. ind.pn/2fegF06

EU officials have discussed new laws to undermine the UK's multi-billion pound clearing business after Brexit, London Stock Exchange chief executive, Xavier Rolet, told a House of Lords Committee. ind.pn/2fegphn

