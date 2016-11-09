FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 9
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 12:40 AM / 10 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Rio Tinto Plc was embroiled in an alleged bribery scandal last night over a multimillion-dollar payment to a consultant. As news of the crisis broke, Rio Tinto suspended one of its most senior executives after uncovering a $10.5 million payment related to vast west African iron ore project. bit.ly/2fBo4aj

Marks & Spencer Group Plc is to shut 30 stores across Britain and retreat from 10 countries in an attempt to halt a precipitous plunge in profits. bit.ly/2fBnsBr

The Guardian

Royal Bank of Scotland has apologised to small business customers as it revealed a 400-million-pound bill to compensate them for poor treatment in the wake of the banking crisis. bit.ly/2fBsT3c

Sports Direct's board has said it did not know about or authorise an apparent attempt to secretly record a group of MPs who paid a surprise visit to its warehouse. bit.ly/2fBqzJL

The Telegraph

U.S. drugs giant Pfizer Inc will shut two of its three manufacturing plants in the UK in the next four years, putting 370 jobs at risk. bit.ly/2fBozBd

Tesco has enlisted the help of spy agency GCHQ to assist its investigation of what is the most serious cyber attack ever launched against a British bank. bit.ly/2fBnppm

Sky News

Mondelez International Inc, the maker of the iconic triangular Toblerone chocolate bar, has increased the spacing between the distinctive chunks and reduced its weight by almost 10 percent due to rising ingredient costs. bit.ly/2fBpn9n

Tesco Bank says it has resumed normal service for its customers after online transactions from current accounts were suspended because of a cyberattack. bit.ly/2fBnwRM

The Independent

Deliveroo couriers have demanded union recognition and employment rights and are set to take legal action if the company rejects their request. ind.pn/2fBs7Dz

Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.