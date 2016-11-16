Nov 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Pubs in Britain face an extra bill of 420 million pounds in business rates over the next five years. This could force operators to raise beer prices. bit.ly/2gf0GC2

* The chief executive of FirstGroup Tim O'Toole, who is at the centre of the Croydon tram accident has indicated that investigators will recommend that such light rail operations have automatic vehicle cut-out or braking systems. Seven people were killed in the accident. bit.ly/2gf0EdD

* Google said it would build a new 1 billion pound headquarters in London and create 3,000 jobs. The move will be seen as a vote of confidence in Britain's prospects after it opted to exit the European Union. bit.ly/2eYhqbI

* The governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney retaliated to accusations by politicians in the U.S. and UK that central banks have increased inequality, saying such allegations are a "massive blame-deflection exercise". bit.ly/2eYnpx7

* The chief executive of Taylor Wimpey, Pete Redfern, described stamp duty as "a charge on moving house", raising the spectre of shifting the burden of the duty from buyers to sellers in order to resuscitate the stalled housing market. bit.ly/2eYe8Ft

* B&M Bargains plans to add another 50 stores next year despite concerns about consumer confidence following the EU referendum. The discount retail chain had reported total revenues of more than 1 billion pound in six months for the first time in its history following an 18.9 percent jump in total sales. bit.ly/2eYkbKc

* Inflation declined to 0.9 percent last month from 1 percent in September according to the Office for National Statistics which said the surprise slip was down to lower rates of cost growth in clothing and tuition fees compared with a year earlier. bit.ly/2eYjlwR

* EasyJet reported a 28 percent fall in annual profits despite carrying a record number of passengers - 73.1 million of them - in the period, with its planes also 91.6 percent full. bit.ly/2eYcQdF

* The UK telecoms company Vodafone suffered a 5 billion euros loss after it wrote down the value of its Indian business by 6.3 billion euros amid a bitter price war in the country. ind.pn/2eYgofU

* Reynolds American is said to have sought a higher price from British American Tobacco after declining a $47 billion buyout offer as too low. ind.pn/2eYdxnb