PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 21

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Leigh Fisher, a management consultancy firm which advised the UK government over the Hinkley Point nuclear power project has been accused of a potential conflict of interest after it emerged the same company was also working for EDF. bit.ly/2g7YIiZ

* One of the biggest auctions of mobile-phone spectrum could be launched this week in a deal that could rake in at least 1 billion pounds for the UK Treasury and is likely to attract intense interest. bit.ly/2g7TyDw

The Guardian

* The Serious Fraud Office is asking a London employment tribunal to hear an unfair dismissal claim by a former senior banker at Barclays in private. bit.ly/2g7VXxV

* The mayor of London Sadiq Khan has written to Volkswagen imploring the car manufacturer to "fully compensate" the capital's residents affected by the emissions scandal. bit.ly/2fhTOT3

The Telegraph

* Balkan Zinc is planning the first full stock-market float of a miner in London since 2013, with a view to raising 10 million pounds. It expects to have a free float of around 60 pence and a market cap of 25 million pounds. bit.ly/2fhQh77

* The Association of British Insurers have called on the British government to help them crack foreign markets as part of efforts to foster global trade following the EU referendum. bit.ly/2fhV3Sh

Sky News

* British machinery rental firm Hewden has lined up the professional services firm EY to act as administrator to the Manchester-based company, according to sources. bit.ly/2g7q4FV

* British telecom service provider Daisy is expected to announce a 180 million pounds takeover of Alternative Networks as soon as Monday, according to sources. bit.ly/2g7hsiq

The Independent

* Morrisons has cut the price of unleaded petrol to 99.9 pence a litre in a move expected to trigger a price war between supermarket rivals. ind.pn/2g7W3FO