PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 28
Nov 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Tata Steel Ltd is plotting an investment spree that could pump 100 million pounds ($124.7 million) a year into its British steelworks - only eight months after hoisting a "for sale" sign over the former Corus empire. bit.ly/2fme0Vo
* Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is working on a secret plan to keep British businesses in the single market for at least two years after the country leaves the European Union. bit.ly/2fmfZJh
The Guardian
* About 160,000 UK households are to face higher energy bills in the new year after the collapse of GB Energy Ltd . bit.ly/2fUeoqs
* The Equality and Human Rights Commission has written to the UK political parties asking them to tone down their Brexit rhetoric. bit.ly/2fEM9Ox
The Telegraph
* Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC is reportedly weighing up a bid for Australia's largest bookie, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd in a deal that would cost the betting giant more than 2 billion pounds. bit.ly/2gMMnF9
* Clydesdale Bank Chief Executive David Duffy has 'no concerns' on his ability to execute a Williams & Glyn's Bank Ltd (IPO-WILL.L) deal. bit.ly/2gAaioi
Sky News
* Sky News can reveal that executives from companies including Facebook, Citymapper and Love Home Swap will be appointed to Sadiq Khan's business advisory board. bit.ly/2gvrRZn
* Sky News understands that The People's Trust, a new investment trust, will publish its approach to stewardship on Monday with a declaration that performance-related awards should be replaced by shares that form part of executives' basic salary and must be held for at least seven years. bit.ly/2fGmwgq
The Independent
* Nigel Farage has announced plans to apologise to the American people on behalf of Britain for criticisms made of Donald Trump during his presidential campaign. ind.pn/2fFrMRE
* Nigel Farage has hinted he will back far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen in next year's French presidential election. ind.pn/2fnIE0F
($1=0.80 pounds)
Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy
