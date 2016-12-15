Dec 15 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is expected today to
make a formal offer to buy Sky Plc in an 18.5 billion
pounds ($23.17 billion) takeover. bit.ly/2hH1dO7
* Mortgage lending dipped in October for home movers,
first-time buyers and buy-to-let landlords, according to the
Council for Mortgage Lenders. The Council said a total of 10.5
billion pounds ($13.15 billion) had been lent in October. This
was 11 percent lower than October last year. bit.ly/2hGTxeO
The Guardian
* The Danish firm Lego is to raise its prices in Britain by
5 percent next year as it becomes the latest manufacturer to
respond to the plunging pound after the UK voted to leave the
EU. bit.ly/2hGUync
* The maximum compensation someone can receive if an
investment company goes bust could be increased from its current
50,000 pounds ($62,610.00) to as much as 1 million pounds ($1.25
million), Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has suggested. bit.ly/2hGWD2p
The Telegraph
* It is vital to fight for the City London in the Brexit
negotiations, and the government should not be ashamed to stand
up for Britain's banking expertise, a committee of Lords has
announced. bit.ly/2hGQeUV
* The London Stock Exchange Group Plc has said it
will "constructively engage" with European regulators after they
homed in on derivatives clearing as the focus of their probe
into the firm's planned merger with Deutsche Boerse.
bit.ly/2hGVojs
Sky News
* A strike by drivers who deliver goods for Argos Resources
Ltd has been called off just a day after it was
announced. bit.ly/2hGTgsd
* The architect of impending reforms to the BBC's
governance, David Clementi, is among a crop of candidates vying
to become the broadcaster's next chairman. bit.ly/2hGVzeI
The Independent
* British Airways cabin crew have voted in favour of strikes
which could severely impact flights at Heathrow airport over
Christmas. ind.pn/2hGVHuY
* Conditions at a JD Sports Fashion Plc's warehouse
are "worse than a prison" and staff are threatened with being
sacked just for sitting down, according to allegations made in a
Channel 4 News film. ind.pn/2hGNmYa
($1 = 0.7986 pounds)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)