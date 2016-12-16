BRIEF-Interoil provides update on Exxonmobil transaction
* Interoil-Exxonmobil agreed to purchase all issued,outstanding shares of co for consideration consisting of $45 per share payable in Exxonmobil shares
Dec 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Online food delivery group Just Eat Plc has announced plans to buy its rivals Hungryhouse in Britain and SkipTheDishes in Canada, for a total of about 300 million pounds ($372.54 million). (bit.ly/2hM3rMb)
* Lloyd's of London said it had begun finalising plans to set up a new EU-based subsidiary and was looking at five European cities as homes, with Dublin, Frankfurt and Paris understood to be on its shortlist. (bit.ly/2hM5pw8)
The Guardian
* The Dutch company Heineken NV and the investment firm Patron Capital have won a 400 million pounds ($496.72 million) battle to take over Punch Taverns Plc, which has more than 3,000 pubs across UK. (bit.ly/2hLTSN4)
* British Communications Workers Union said the Post Office had rejected its offer to suspend strike next week after talks over jobs, pay and pensions broke down on Thursday. (bit.ly/2hM2kft)
The Telegraph
* Britain will be presented with a 50 billion pounds ($62.09 billion) "exit bill" by the European Union as soon as Theresa May triggers Article 50, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier is warning. (bit.ly/2hLURgq)
* Tesco Plc's former commercial boss Kevin Grace has been told that he will not face charges from the Serious Fraud Office over the 326 million pounds ($404.83 million) accounting scandal that threw the supermarket into crisis and cost him his job. (bit.ly/2hM0yej)
Sky News
* Retailer JD Sports Fashion Plc is to launch an investigation following claims aired in a documentary that conditions are "worse than a prison". (bit.ly/2hLTBK1)
* Rentokil Initial Plc, the support services group, has agreed a deal to combine parts of its workwear and hygiene units with Haniel, a privately owned German company. (bit.ly/2hLYQtx)
The Independent
* European pay-TV firm Sky Plc has agreed to a takeover bid from Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox for 11.7 billion pounds ($14.53 billion)in a deal that could create one of the most powerful media groups in the UK. (ind.pn/2hLPf5E)
* The Bank of England has kept interest rates on hold at 0.25 percent - but the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee's latest meeting also state that the recent strengthening of sterling is likely to help contain inflation. (ind.pn/2hLW86X) ($1 = 0.8053 pounds) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Offering to consist of 45.8 million common shares of co at a price of $0.48 per share
* Global markets continue adjusting to prospect of higher US rates