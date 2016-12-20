FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 20
December 20, 2016 / 12:22 AM / 8 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Strike-hit railway commuters will be offered replacement bus services as part of a new effort by Theresa May to get to grips with the crisis.

- Apple is set for a fight with the European Commission over a ruling that it must pay the Republic of Ireland more than 13 billion ($13.51 billion) in tax. bit.ly/2hSIoEi

The Guardian

- Christine Lagarde has been found guilty of negligence in approving a massive payout of taxpayers' money to controversial French businessman Bernard Tapie but avoided a jail sentence. bit.ly/2hSSeGh

The Telegraph

- BP has agreed its second huge deal in days with the energy giant revealing a near $1bn investment in gas fields off Northwest Africa. bit.ly/2hSZuC0

- Germany was the victim of a suspected terrorist attack last night after a lorry ploughed into a busy Christmas market in Berlin. bit.ly/2hObU0Y

Sky News

- The Radio Times, Britain's best-known television listings magazine, will be sold this week to one of Germany's biggest media groups in a £260 million ($321.88 million) deal. bit.ly/2hT0ohP

- Striking railworkers, post office employees and airline staff are showing "shared contempt" for "ordinary people", Downing Street has said. bit.ly/2hObUhC

The Independent

- Michael Fallon has confirmed British-made cluster bombs have been used by Saudi Arabian forces in the current Yemen conflict. ind.pn/2hObEza

- Theresa May dropped the clearest hint yet that Britain will still pay into the EU budget after Brexit - despite being told it would be "betraying" voters. ind.pn/2hSZJNA

$1 = 0.9619 euros $1 = 0.8078 pounds Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

