PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 23

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Financiers are losing confidence in the economy and one of the country's most closely watched forecasting panels has predicted a three-year grind of slow growth. bit.ly/2jGpzFM

Schroder Investment Management's Andy Brough, One of the City's most influential fund managers, is trying to put Bovis Homes Group Plc in play after calling for Berkeley Group Holdings Plc to consider an all-paper merger with its troubled rival. bit.ly/2jGFFiR

The Guardian

Deloitte, the accountancy firm behind the leaked memo that claimed the government had no Brexit strategy, had been working in Whitehall helping to set up David Davis's Brexit department. bit.ly/2jGBRy6

British Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure to come clean in the House of Commons about the failure of a Trident missile test after MPs accused her of covering up the truth before a crucial parliamentary vote on renewing the nuclear deterrent. bit.ly/2jGA23W

The Telegraph

Stamp duty is making UK's housing crisis worse by distorting the market and harming long-term development, Christian Ulbrich, global chief executive of Jones Lang LaSalle, has warned. bit.ly/2jQFuUt

One of the bidders for the Government-owned Green Investment Bank, Sustainable Development Capital, has backed fresh plans to float the lender rather than complete a controversial sale to the Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd.

Sky News

Agent Provocateur Chief Executive Fabrizio Malverdi is in talks about his future with the lingerie retailer as it progresses an urgent plan to inject new funds into the struggling business. bit.ly/2jQzRG0

The Independent

The UK government has been accused of trying to bury a major report about the potential dangers of global warming to Britain - including the doubling of the deaths during heatwaves, a "significant risk" to supplies of food and the prospect of infrastructure damage from flooding. ind.pn/2jQCWpf (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Mary Milliken)