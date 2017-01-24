PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* EDF has raised the spectre of delays or cost overruns to its 18 billion pound ($22.52 billion) Hinkley Point nuclear plant as a result of Brexit, warning that any restrictions to trade and movement of labour could hamper the delivery of energy projects. bit.ly/2jqJAPN

* Royal Dutch Shell's exploration chief, Ceri Powell, is to step down after seven years, as the energy company cuts back on drilling new wells. bit.ly/2jqGWJI

The Guardian

* Amsterdam mayor's office has been in negotiations with American and Japanese banks, along with fintech firms and other specialist finance firms, about moving staff and operations from London as a consequence of the UK's vote to leave the European Union, the city's deputy mayor told the Guardian. bit.ly/2jqJZ4L

* Lloyds Banking Group suffered 48-hour online attack this month as cybercriminals attempted to block access to 20 million UK accounts. bit.ly/2jqFpUd

The Telegraph

* Sports Direct has cut its ties with three City banks amid speculation that tycoon Mike Ashley is reining in his appetite for dealmaking and conquering overseas markets. The sportswear giant announced that it had dumped Goldman Sachs, Citi and Haitong (formerly known as Espirito Santo) from its roster of brokers. bit.ly/2jqMbcA

* BP has started up one of its first major projects in the Gulf of Mexico since the Deepwater Horizon disaster, almost a year ahead of schedule and $150 million under budget.bit.ly/2jqPNLu

Sky News

* Bernie Ecclestone is no longer in charge of Formula One after almost 40 years in the driving seat. The news was confirmed by Liberty Media as it said it had completed its takeover of the sport after snapping up shares from private equity firm CVC last year. bit.ly/2jqNBDQ

* M&G Investments, the giant asset manager owned by Prudential, will end its headline sponsorship of the Chelsea Flower Show after this year's event in May, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2jqQXH5

The Independent

* British Prime Minister Theresa May will be ready to publish the key piece of legislation that will set Britain on the road to Brexit by the end of this week, according to the Independent. ind.pn/2jqHRdj

* Britain is facing three years of slow growth, rising unemployment and squeezed consumer spending as the Brexit-induced collapse in the pound triggers a radical rebalancing of the economy, according to a report by think tank EY Item Club. ind.pn/2jqyESo