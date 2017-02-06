Feb 6 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Amazon hunts for London shops
Amazon.com Inc has begun searching for high street
locations in prime areas of central London ahead of the
potential launch of a checkout-free grocery chain later this
year. The move suggests it is stepping up plans to bring
futuristic convenience stores to Britain. The online retail
giant is testing its first Amazon Go store near its base in
Seattle, where the firm's employees are able to buy goods
without queuing at a till. (bit.ly/2kDbPyC)
The Guardian
Rolls-Royce faces civil service inquiry over UK state
funding
Civil servants are carrying out an internal inquiry to
establish whether the engineering giant Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
fraudulently obtained financial support worth hundreds of
millions of pounds from the government. The inquiry was launched
after the multinational manufacturer admitted last month it had
used multimillion-pound bribes to secure export orders across
the world over four decades. (bit.ly/2ld9F5t)
RBS boss to unveil more cuts after receiving pay worth £3m
in 2016
Ross McEwan, chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland Group
Plc, is preparing to unveil further cost cutting
measures after receiving pay of around 3 million pounds ($3.75
million) in 2016. The cost-reduction measures - which will be
unveiled alongside the bank's ninth consecutive annual loss
later this month - are expected to coincide with confirmation of
his pay deal for the 2016 financial year. McEwan could be paid
more than 3 million pounds after 2.7 million pounds of salary
and allowances are topped up with bonuses. (bit.ly/2ldcqU5)
The Telegraph
Barclays sparks job cuts fears with bank office overhaul
Barclays Plc is revamping its back office
operations in a wide-ranging restructuring that has spurred
speculation the bank is preparing to cut jobs. The lender is
setting up a new internal company that will manage all back
office services such as human resources, marketing, compliance,
and IT support for the rest of the bank's businesses. (bit.ly/2kDblsg)
Booker woos shopkeepers over Tesco merger
Booker Group Plc bosses will launch a charm
offensive this week in an attempt to convince Britain's
shopkeepers of the merits of its shock 3.7 billion pound Tesco
Plc merger, amid rising concerns that the deal will
strangle competition in the convenience store market. (bit.ly/2kwx7v8)
Sky News
Wonga strikes 60 mln stg deal to sell European unit to
Swedish suitor
Wonga, Britain's best-known payday lender, will this week
announce the sale of a big chunk of its European operations,
underlining its continuing international retrenchment in the
wake of a torrid period for the business. Wonga will confirm
that it has decided to sell BillPay to Klarna, a Swedish
provider of e-commerce solutions for about 60 million pounds. (bit.ly/2l8vJ5c)
RBS to pay 340 mln stg bonus pot as it posts ninth
successive loss
The state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland is
finalising plans to pay about 340 million pounds in bonuses to
employees for last year, even as it prepares to announce one of
its biggest annual losses since its 2008 bailout. RBS, which is
just over 70 percent-owned by the government, has disclosed
proposals for the bonus pot during recent discussions with UK
Financial Investments, which manages the taxpayer's stake in the
bank. (bit.ly/2kzurPX)
The Independent
Brexit: Germany's Finance Minister says EU 'should not
punish Britain' to keep City benefits
The EU should offer Britain a "reasonable" Brexit deal
because financial services offered by the City of London benefit
Europe as a whole, Germany's Finance Minister has said. Wolfgang
Schaeuble told German newspaper Tagesspiegel London's financial
centre "serves the whole European economy", so it was preferable
to "keep Britain close to us". (ind.pn/2jOykfA)
