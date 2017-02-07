Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Israeli PM insists Britain must get tough with Iran

The Israeli prime minister urged Theresa May to follow the United States in imposing fresh sanctions against Iran as the two met for the first time on the steps of No 10. bit.ly/2lith90

Stay away from parliament, Bercow tells 'sexist, racist' Trump

In an intervention that will bring embarrassment for Theresa May, John Bercow told Members of Parliament that the US president should be denied the honour of addressing the House of Commons or Lords during a state visit this year. bit.ly/2liooN2

The Guardian

Uber driver tells MPs: I work 90 hours but still need to claim benefits

Uber drivers have told Members of Parliament they felt trapped in a job that forced them to work long hours just to cover costs including the purchase of their cars. bit.ly/2lixAkx

Cut beer duty to beat price hikes after Brexit vote, says Camra

The Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) is stepping up its push to keep the price of a pint down for millions of UK pub-goers, calling on the Treasury to reduce beer duty by 1p a pint in next month's budget. bit.ly/2livst0

The Telegraph

ECB's Mario Draghi warns on liquidity shock as tapering nears

The European Central Bank is bracing for a painful 'taper tantrum' as it reins in emergency stimulus and slows the pace of bond purchases next month, all too aware that market liquidity could dry up suddenly. bit.ly/2lipcBy

Hong Kong's Li dynasty trade UK assets as Three buys Relish wireless broadband for 250 mln stg

Two arms of one of Asia's richest families have agreed the 20 mln stg sale of UK Broadband, the operator behind the Relish wireless brand, to the mobile operator Three. bit.ly/2litt8c

Sky News

Buy-to-let lender plots float after Brexit fears halted sale

Sky News has learnt that Charter Court Financial Services, the owner of the Exact and Precise mortgage brands, has drafted in investment bankers to work on an initial public offering later this year. bit.ly/2litnO5

Wonga strikes 60 mln stg deal to sell European unit to Swedish suitor

Wonga, Britain's best-known payday lender, will this week announce the sale of a big chunk of its European operations, underlining its continuing international retrenchment in the wake of a torrid period for the business. bit.ly/2liuZHs

The Independent

Brexit will not affect UK economy's long term future, a new study suggests

Brexit will prove to be little more than a bump in the road for the UK economy in the long run and the country will successfully defend its spot as one of the world's fastest growing developed economies in decades to come, according to predictions published in a new study. ind.pn/2liq8py