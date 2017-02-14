Feb 14 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Banks scent bargains in Co-op chaos
Smaller lenders are circling Co-operative Bank Plc
looking to pick up bargains as it emerged that the stricken
institution could have to raise almost 1 billion sterling in
order to bolster its finances. bit.ly/2ldCwJQ
Ocado may run out of cash to complete overseas licensing
deal
Ocado Group Plc could be out of spare cash to
execute an international licensing deal, according to an analyst
who adds that short-term payouts to the online food retailer's
management may be unwarranted. bit.ly/2ldLrep
The Guardian
Unite workers at BMW threaten action over plans to shut UK
pension scheme
More than 7,000 BMW workers are threatening
industrial action over the German carmaker's plans to shut the
final salary pension scheme. bit.ly/2kiC51J
Chemical giant Ineos to build heir to Land Rover Defender
The chemicals group Ineos has insisted its plan to build an
off-road vehicle to succeed the Land Rover Defender is not a
vanity project driven by its billionaire founder and chairman
Jim Ratcliffe. bit.ly/2ldxoFP
The Telegraph
BAE Systems poised to promote Charles Woodburn as chief
executive
BAE Systems Plc is poised to confirm Charles
Woodburn as its new chief executive in a widely anticipated move
that marks a generational shift at the defence giant. bit.ly/2ldAZ6P
Firestone Diamonds smashes expectations with first sale
Fledgling diamond miner Firestone Diamonds Plc has
promised more riches are in store after beating expectations for
its first-ever sale of gemstones from Lesotho. bit.ly/2ldvFjJ
Sky News
Brexit pound plunge pumps up Sonos speaker prices by up to
25 pct
Music lovers face paying more to listen to their favourite
tunes at home after U.S. speaker-maker Sonos said it would hike
UK prices by up to 25 percent following the post-referendum
slump in the pound. bit.ly/2ldBhur
Union calls off London Underground strike threat after deal
Union officials have called off the threat of further
industrial action on the London Underground after agreeing a
deal with Transport for London (TfL). bit.ly/2ldvZPt
The Independent
Brexit: Britain must be made worse off after leaving EU,
says Austrian chancellor
The European Union must ensure Britain is made worse off
when it leaves the trading bloc and any other result would be a
"capitulation," the Austrian chancellor said at a press
conference on Monday. ind.pn/2kqF1EB
Waitrose rebrands 'British' lamb ready meals after customer
outrage over New Zealand meat
Waitrose has rebranded its lamb ready meals after coming
under fire from both customers and the farming sector for using
misleading labels. ind.pn/2kqBm9S
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)