PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 16

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Prime Minister Theresa May is facing her first big Brexit industrial crisis after workers' leaders demanded the government save 3,500 British jobs in danger of being lost in Peugeot SA's proposed takeover of the European division of General Motors Co. bit.ly/2l9GuRW

Nationwide Building Society has refused to take part in an independent assessment of which financial products are good for customers for the second year running. bit.ly/2l9IRUB

The Guardian

The government has named and shamed a record 350 firms for underpaying their staff, with the list of offenders topped by Debenhams after nearly 12,000 of the department store's workers were short-changed. bit.ly/2l9M8nf

Lingerie brand Agent Provocateur could be headed for administration after the appointment of restructuring firm AlixPartners to lead a sale process. bit.ly/2l9DcxS

The Telegraph

Amazon.com Inc is close to launching its own fashion label in the U.K. as part of the online giant's efforts to corner the $3 trillion global fashion market. bit.ly/2l9NKNB

The embattled Toshiba Corp group has asked its banks to extend a stay of execution for a second time this year after multi-billion pound writedowns put the group in danger of violating its loan agreements. bit.ly/2l9y3pS

Sky News

Thousands of steelworkers have agreed to a rescue deal with Tata Steel Ltd, the company that owns the Port Talbot steel plant. bit.ly/2l9Dx3y

Sky News has learnt that Currencies Direct, which is headed by Antony Jenkins, is examining an offer for Cambridge Global Payments that could be worth close to $1 billion. bit.ly/2l9Kdip

The Independent

The Bank of England has refused to yield to pressure from protest groups about its use of animal-derived products in bank notes, saying it will not pull any of the existing 5 pound notes from circulation and will print the 10 pound notes as planned. ind.pn/2l9PFBW (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)