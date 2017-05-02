May 3 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* ITV bought a majority holding in World
Productions, the company behind the popular BBC series "Line of
Duty," for an undisclosed sum. bit.ly/2oVqI2f
* Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, the private equity giant, has
expressed anger at Barclays' CEO Jes Staley's alleged
behaviour relating to a battle it is waging against Jorge
Nitzan, the brother of Staley's wife. bit.ly/2oVAFwC
The Guardian
* It will take an extra 15 billion pounds ($19.41 billion)
of spending cuts or tax rises to eliminate the budget deficit by
the time of the 2022 election, the Institute for Fiscal Studies
said as it laid bare the damaging legacy of the financial crisis
on UK living standards and public finances. bit.ly/2oVfNp0
* Alitalia has filed for administration for the second time
in a decade, a move that could see the troubled Italian national
carrier restructured, sold or finally wound up. bit.ly/2oVdyCt
The Telegraph
* The London Stock Exchange has fired back at
Brussels' proposal to restrict London's ability to host
euro-clearing, warning that any restriction on the clearing of
Euro swaps would "damage European issuers, savers, investors,
pension funds and intermediaries." bit.ly/2oVzaP5
* Morgan Stanley has sold Affinity Water for 1.6
billion pounds to a consortium of investors including FTSE 250
investor HICL Infrastructure and German insurance giant
Allianz. bit.ly/2oVujNJ
Sky News
* Some 300 jobs are to be created and many more safeguarded
in a 100 million pounds deal to sell part of Tata Steel's
operations in the UK. bit.ly/2oVkIWY
* Staff at Ineos' petrochemical plant in Grangemouth have
been evacuated due to a gas leak that police have described as a
"major incident." Ineos confirmed the leak at the petrochemical
plant on Twitter, adding: "Our on-site responders are continuing
to manage the incident with support from the emergency
services."
bit.ly/2oVhvqq
The Independent
* Banks stung their customers with a combined 300 million
pounds in unarranged overdraft fees last year, often for going
only a few pounds over their agreed limit, according to research
by price comparison service uSwitch. ind.pn/2oVlxPO
* More than half of university students are now forced to
pay more than 100 pounds per week for accommodation as rents
have soared in recent years, accommodation search engine
University Cribs found. ind.pn/2oVfFGp
($1 = 0.7730 pounds)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)